When & Where Are the Next Winter Olympics? 2030 Games Location & Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy have officially concluded, and attention is already shifting to the future of the Olympic Games. With fans searching for details about upcoming host cities, dates and locations, interest in what’s next for both the Summer and Winter Olympics is quickly building. As the International Olympic Committee continues preparations for the next chapter, here’s what to know about the upcoming Games and where they’re headed next.

When Is the Next Olympic Games?

The next Olympic Games will be the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. The Games of the XXXIV Olympiad are scheduled to take place from July 14 to July 30, 2028, with the Opening Ceremony kicking off on July 14.

When Is the Next Winter Olympics?

The next Winter Olympics after the Milano Cortina Games will be the 2030 Winter Olympics, set to run from February 1 to February 17, 2030. The schedule mirrors the traditional two-week Winter Games format that brings together elite winter sports competitors from across the globe.

Where Are the 2030 Winter Olympics?

The 2030 Winter Olympics will be hosted in the French Alps region of France.

Written confirmation of the French Alps hosting the 2030 edition was given by the International Olympic Committee in 2024. “We have full confidence in France to organize an outstanding edition of the Olympic Winter Games, with the same creativity, imagination and flair we are currently experiencing at Paris 2024,” former IOC President Thomas Bach said at the time.

At the IOC Session, Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence in the country’s ability to host the event, saying, “France pushes the limits of excellence every time it organizes a sports event. We believe in the future of our mountains, and we need to support their model for the future: innovative, ambitious, mindful of ecological issues, and accessible by everyone.”

He continued, “I reaffirm to you here this morning the full commitment of the French State to organizing these Games. Paris 2024 will be a success, and the same will be true for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030. You can trust us — we will be there, and we are proud to support this candidature for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030.”