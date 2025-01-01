New Year’s Day Superstitions: What to Do & What Not to Do

Image Credit: Getty Images

You’ve most likely heard of the popular term “new year resolutions,” but what about superstitions? In case you weren’t aware, some people have a few superstitious beliefs when it comes to ringing in a new year of prosperity and good luck. Perhaps they’re looking for a career change or a new love life. So, what should you do on New Year’s Day? And more importantly, what should you not do on January 1?

Get all the details about New Year’s Day superstitions below!

What to Do on New Year’s Day

There are a bunch of must-dos that may seem funny — but they’ll bring you better luck if you do it. Two famous superstitions that belong to different cultures are walking around the block with an empty suitcase and avoiding doing laundry and cleaning up for a day.

The suitcase superstition belongs to Latin American culture, and it promises to bring new adventures and travels for the new year. As for the no-laundry and no-cleaning rule, this New Year’s Day rule is a Chinese superstition. Washing or cleaning items can cleanse away good fortunes for the new year, according to the tradition. So, if you’re a neat freak, try to hold back from cleaning your home for one day on January 1.

Underwear selection is also important, according to superstitions in Spain and Italy. According to multiple outlets, the color of a person’s underwear can bring someone their heart’s deepest desires – even in their love life.

What Not to Do on New Year’s Day

You should avoid eating lobster on New Year’s Day because, according to several experts, lobsters walk backward, which can damage your New Year’s resolutions as you try move forward.

Best Foods to Eat for Good Luck

Black-eyed peas and lentils are the best foods for financial prosperity! Apparently, eating peas with greens and cornbread is a good call to ensure financial stability and/or success for the year ahead.

Additionally, eating noodles, pork and whole fish can bring a wholesome and prosperous year. As for snacks, pomegranate seeds can bring good luck, but the most popular fruits to eat on New Year’s Day are grapes. You must eat 12 grapes under a table while balancing a glass of champagne or other grape juice when January 1 kicks off. Each of the grapes represents a new year’s resolution for the new year.