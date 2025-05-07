New Disney Park in Abu Dhabi: When Does the Theme Park Open?

Image Credit: Disney

Disney is expanding its magic to the Middle East with plans for a new theme park in Abu Dhabi. As excitement builds, fans are eager to learn how Disneyland Abu Dhabi will compare to other Disney parks around the world.

The Walt Disney Co. announced on May 7 that it has reached an agreement with immersive destination company Miral to develop the project on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. “This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement.

From the number of Disney parks worldwide to details about the Abu Dhabi opening and potential rides, here’s everything you need to know about Disney’s latest global venture.

How Many Disney Parks Are There Around the World?

As of 2025, Disney operates 12 theme parks across six resort destinations worldwide:

Disneyland Resort – Anaheim, California, USA Walt Disney World Resort – Orlando, Florida, USA Tokyo Disney Resort – Urayasu, Chiba, Japan Disneyland Paris – Marne-la-Vallée, France Hong Kong Disneyland Resort – Penny’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong Shanghai Disney Resort – Pudong, Shanghai, China

“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways,” Iger added in his announcement.

When Does Disney Abu Dhabi Open?

Disney has announced plans to open a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, marking its first venture into the Middle East. The park will be located on Yas Island, a popular entertainment destination in the UAE. While an exact opening date has not been confirmed, the resort is expected to open in the early 2030s.

What Rides Will Disneyland Abu Dhabi Have?

Specific details about the attractions at Disneyland Abu Dhabi have not been officially released. However, Disney has indicated that the park will combine its iconic stories and characters with Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, suggesting a unique blend of traditional Disney experiences and regionally inspired attractions.