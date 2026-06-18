Netflix Series Cancelled This Year: ‘The Boroughs’ & More Shows

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Twenty years ago, pilot season in Hollywood was a major playing field for actors and production companies. Nowadays, a show is fortunate to get renewed for another season, let alone several. Amid a constantly evolving entertainment landscape, the TV side of showbusiness has taken quite a few hits, and multiple beloved shows have been cancelled in 2026 by one of the biggest streamers: Netflix.

Coming off the high of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers introduced viewers to an adult series, The Boroughs, which was cancelled after just one season. Fans knew that the creative team intended for the show to last at least three seasons, so the cancellation news was a shock.

Below, find out which Netflix series were axed by the streaming giant this year.

The Abandons

The Abandons was a western starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson. It spent 2 weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English shows, but that wasn’t enough for the streamer to renew it for a second season.

The Vince Staples Show

Cancelled after two seasons, comedy series The Vince Staples Show was critically acclaimed but did not maintain a large audience. The satire was loosely inspired by Vince’s life.

The Boroughs

The Duffer Brothers-created show was gutted after its debut season didn’t sustain a wide-ranging audience in comparison to its predecessor, Stranger Things. The plan was for the show to have at least three seasons, the creative team said in the past. During a May 2026 interview with IGN, showrunner Jeffrey Addiss said they had “a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode.”

“How we get there might change a little, but we have the answers to all the questions, and a plan of how and when to answer those,” Addisss said. “We wanted season 1 to feel emotionally complete, but leave some questions unanswered. We really wanted [you] to feel like you got a full story, in case that’s all we get. If it’s a success, we’d like to tell you a bit more about what’s going on.”

Terminator Zero

Despite reported plans for a five-season series, Terminator Zero only lasted one season on Netflix. Creator Mattson Tomlin cited low viewership as the reason for the cancellation.

Class

Although a season 2 was announced for Class, Fiction Horizon reported that the show had been axed after its freshman season. The series followed a group of teens in an elite private school in India.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris wasn’t abruptly cancelled per se, but fans were heartbroken to learn that season 6 would be its last.