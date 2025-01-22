Netflix’s Price Increase 2025: How Much Will My Subscription Cost?

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The streaming giant has announced, yet again, another price increase. We’ve all been watching it increase year after year, and 2025 is no different. Find out how much it’ll cost you to stream your shows below!

How Much Did a Netflix Subscription Cost Before?

Netflix’s ad-tier subscription used to cost $6.99. A standard subscription used to be $15.49. And a premium subscription used to be $22.99.

How Much Is Netflix Increasing Its Price in 2025?

Netflix has raised all its subscription prices once again. The ad-tier subscription is now $7.99. A standard subscription is now $17.99. A premium subscription is now $24.99. The reason for the price increase is because Netflix gained 19 million new subscribers during its final 2024 quarter. The streaming giant now has more than 302 million subscribers internationally. Netflix believes that the success has come from streaming its boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which happened in November. It also streamed two huge NFL games on Christmas Day, not to mention Beyonce‘s half-time performance. The popular show Squid Game is also back for season two, as another credit for the increase in viewers. On top of that, Netflix has also added WWE’s Raw that goes live each Monday. The notorious brand disclosed that its revenue had a major increase of 16% and made more than $10 billion in profit, which was a historical first for the brand.

The streaming giant explained the reasoning behind the price increase in a letter to its investors. The company stated: “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” as reported by CNN. When it comes to what specifically Netflix will be investing in, it will be live events and sports, Netflix’s Co-Chief Executive, Ted Sarandos shared during the investor call.

How Netflix’s Price Compares to Other Streamers

Hulu’s plans start at $9.99 per month with ads, and $19.99 per month without ads. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is also $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. Amazon Prime cost $14.99 per month or $139 annually.