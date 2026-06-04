‘NCIS’ Season 24: Release Date, How to Watch, Cast & More

Image Credit: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

After more than two decades on the air, NCIS isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The long-running CBS procedural has officially been renewed for Season 24, but fans may be in for some surprises when the series returns.

Following the dramatic Season 23 finale, Wilmer Valderrama , who plays NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres, teased that a “major shakeup” is coming and hinted that viewers “might not like” how the cliffhanger involving Torres is resolved. He also suggested that Season 24 could bring significant changes and new additions to the team, leaving fans eager to see what happens next. While CBS has yet to reveal all of its plans for the new season, the network has confirmed that new episodes are on the way.

Below, learn everything we know so far about NCIS Season 24, including its premiere date, cast and how to watch.

When Does ‘NCIS’ Season 24 Premiere?

NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 24, which will air during the 2026–27 television season. CBS has not announced an exact premiere date, but the series is expected to return in fall 2026. Based on the show’s recent scheduling pattern, fans can likely expect a late September or October debut. The network has also confirmed that NCIS will continue airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How Can You Watch New Episodes of ‘NCIS’?

New episodes of NCIS air on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers with the Paramount+ Premium plan can watch episodes live as they air on CBS, while on-demand episodes are typically available the following day for subscribers. Previous seasons of the long-running procedural are also available on the streaming service.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘NCIS’ Season 24?

CBS has not released an official Season 24 cast list yet, but most of the show’s core cast members are expected to return, including:

Gary Cole as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker

as Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee

as Special Agent Timothy McGee Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nick Torres

as Special Agent Nick Torres Katrina Law as Special Agent Jessica Knight

as Special Agent Jessica Knight Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

as Dr. Jimmy Palmer Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

as Kasie Hines Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

However, Season 23 featured a major storyline involving Vance, and reports suggest Carroll’s future on the series could be uncertain despite being listed among the current cast members. Additional casting announcements and guest stars are expected closer to the Season 24 premiere.