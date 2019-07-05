National Bikini Day: The Best Two-Piece Swimsuits For Every Body Type That Will Make A Splash At The Beach

In honor of National Bikini Day being today, July 5, we rounded up all of the best two-piece swimsuits for every body type, that are perfect for summer!

Just in time for the holiday weekend, National Bikini Day, July 5, is officially here. Girls, get out your vibrant colors because neon is the hottest trend of the season. From halter tops to tankinis, bandeaus, and cheeky bottoms, it’s time to hit the beach in style. We rounded up the best bikinis to rock this summer, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.

There are all different cuts of bikinis that are flattering for different body types. High-cut bottoms make your legs look longer and thinner, while high-waisted bottoms add definition to your waist. Meanwhile, for those of you with a fuller bust, a halter top is a perfect choice, as it has maximum support, while an underwire cup top also provides support.

Ruffles can add a little pizazz to any bikini, but especially a ruffled waistband, which can not only spice up your look, it’s strategically placed at the waistband to add definition to your figure. Not only are there so many different fun colors for this summer, but there are also tons of different fabrics to choose from including crochet, denim, and neoprene.

Aside from fabrics, there’s a variety of different trims and decorations that are eye-catching and super trendy this season. Some include ruching, puka shells, chains, beading, and colorful embroidery. And just remember, as Freddie Mercury says, “Fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin’ world go round.”