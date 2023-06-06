Natasha Leggero’s Husband: Everything To Know About Moshe Kasher

Natasha Leggero is a comedian & actress who has appeared in Another Period, He’s Just Not That Into You, & more.

She is married to fellow comedian Moshe Kasher.

They are proud parents to one child.

Natasha’s new show, Stars on Mars, premieres on FOX on Jun. 5, 2023.

There are many couples in Hollywood that work together, including Natasha Leggero, 49, and her husband, Moshe Kasher, 43! The brunette beauty has been a famous comedian for many years and has even appeared in hit movies like He’s Just Not That Into You. More so, Natasha starred in her own series, Another Period, alongside Riki Lindhome from 2015 to 2018.

Most recently, the 49-year-old attended the premiere of her upcoming show, Stars on Mars, on Jun. 1, 2023, alongside Moshe. “Excited that I got to go to Mars last month. Watch Stars on Mars this MONDAY JUNE 5 on FOX (makeup by @kathleenkarridene) #starsonmars,” she captioned photos from the premiere via Instagram. Amid Natasha’s new show, here is everything to know about her marriage to Moshe!

Natasha Leggero’s Husband

Natasha has been married to Moshe since 2015 and they are very public about their relationship via social media. Not only does the Chelsea Lately alum often gush about her husband on Instagram, but she frequently talks about him in interview and their joint-podcast, The Endless Honeymoon. The 43-year-old is not only Natasha’s hubby, but also a proud comedian as well! Moshe and his wife recently performed a stand-up special together in Honolulu on May 19, 2023. “Aloha! Tickets for May 19th are available now on my website, proceeds will go to our beachfront property,” he captioned a video announcing the show two days prior.

Their Kids

Although their marriage is a priority, Natasha and Moshe are also proud parents! The starlet gave birth to their daughter in 2018 when she was 42 years old. She opened up about this experience in her 2022 book, The World Deserves My Children. “Usually, I’d be doing stand-up and touring, or working on a TV show. [During lockdown,] every comic idea, impulse and thought went into the book. I’m really proud of that, and it made the book so much better,” she said via the Chicago Sun Times. “After examining [the topic] for these three years, from all these different angles, I came to the conclusion that, yes, we should have children, the world deserves our children. We can’t just let the idiots have kids.”

Most recently, she took to Instagram on May 14, 2023, to celebrate Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of herself breast feeding her baby. “Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest mom I know. Gold by @lorenstewart baby by @moshekasher,” she joked in the caption. The parents also recently shared a story about their five-year-old via their podcast on Apr. 12, 2023. The proud dad said he was “upset” because their mini-me (whose name remains private) asked Natasha to record her doing Karate and to upload it to her “website.” When Natasha recalled the story, Moshe joked, “What the f*** is happening!”

What Natasha Has Said About Moshe

As previously mentioned, Moshe and Natasha are very public about their relationship and marriage of nearly a decade. In her book, she opened up about making fun of her husband and how they spend the initial COVID-19 lockdown. “With me ragging on him for the entire book — a lot of that stuff was stuff I was feeling, and the book was a way to get it out,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “We were basically in a house together that neither of us could leave for two years. It was driving me crazy, and I was making fun of him a lot. He’s so articulate, I knew he would be able to articulate the difference between the mother and father, and him saying that he’s the Chief Fun Officer.”

Three years after they got married, Natasha and Moshe appeared on a joint stand-up special on Netflix titled The Honeymoon Stand Up Special, which seemingly inspired their current podcast. Natasha was pregnant during the special and even poked fun at it during her jokes.