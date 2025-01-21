Naomi Watts’ Kids: How Many Children the Actress Has

Naomi Watts has no shortage of accomplishments. The King Kong actress, 56, has two Oscar nominations under her belt, two Golden Globe Award nominations and a 2015 SAG Awards win for Birdman. But she’s also a proud mama of two, whom she shares with ex Liev Schreiber. In a 2017 interview, she shared one of the things she values about being a mother. “That’s the great thing about being a parent—kids bring out the child in you,” she told Parade at the time. “That spirit that should never go away.”

She’s also admitted to being overwhelmed by their mature thoughts at times. “They ask really intense, deep questions, like, ‘Who was the first person ever to be on Earth?’ and ‘Who was the mummy of the mummy of the mummy of the mummy?’ It sometimes just knocks me over, the deep level of thinking they go through,” she told the outlet of her two kids.

Below, get to know Naomi Watts’ kids, Sasha and Kai Schreiber.

Sasha Schreiber

The famous former couple welcomed their first child, Sasha Schreiber, on July 25, 2007, in Los Angeles. Sasha, now 17, has made Naomi a proud mama. She took to Instagram on her eldest child’s 16th birthday to gush. “Happy 16th to my darling boy,” she captioned a sweet photo collection featuring Sasha through the years. “I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you’ve become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul. So lucky I get to be your mum. Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!!” In three of the photos, Naomi snuggled up with Sasha as a teen. Two other photos showed Sasha as a clear-eyed baby.

In 2019, the Fair Game actress shared an Instagram post praising Sasha for protesting climate change. “When the world is dead, where will we go? I’m proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children,” she captioned a pic of her child holding a homemade poster. “Change is coming whether we like it or not. A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together.”

Liev told ET in 2019 that Sasha “is really into zoology as well.”

Kai Schreiber

Naomi and Liev’s second child, Kai Schreiber, was born on December 13, 2008. Now 16 years old, Kai has expressed interest in acting and according to dad, “is an amazing aerial artist,” Liev told ET back in 2019. According to PEOPLE, Kai graduated from private middle school St. Luke’s in 2022, and is also involved in dance. In a December 13, 2022 birthday post, Naomi shared an impressive photo of Kai in a ballet studio, mid-leap. “My darling Kai. Happy Birthday to you! Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day,” the Diana star captioned the photo. “And 14 today! So fast!! I’m beyond proud to be your mum. Keep leaping into this world with strength and grace.”