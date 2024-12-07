Justin Long’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Music Producer Have?

Image Credit: Instagram @parisjackson

Congratulations are in order for Paris Jackson and her now-fiancé, Justin Long.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the 26-year-old shared the news of their engagement in a sweet birthday message to her partner. “happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

Find out more about Justin, his net worth, and his relationship with Paris below.

Who Is Justin Long?

Justin is a songwriter, producer, audio engineer, and mixer with “over a decade of experience making music,” per his LinkedIn profile. While he began working in music in 2005, he didn’t transition to full-time work in the field until 2013, when he joined Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles.

Before pursuing his music career, Justin attended Grace College & Seminary, graduating in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business administration. Initially, he worked in the business field but eventually shifted to music.

Justin has worked with major labels such as Warner Brothers, Capitol, Island, Hollywood, and Glassnote, collaborating with a diverse range of artists including 5 Seconds of Summer, Nickel Creek, HOLYCHILD, Grace Potter, The Wombats, and Sleater-Kinney.

What Is Justin’s Net Worth?

As of right now, it is unknown what Justin’s current net worth is.

What Is Paris’ Net Worth?

Paris has an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Much of Paris’ wealth can be traced back to her late father, Michael Jackson’s estate. Along with her two siblings, Prince and Blanket, Paris is one of the primary heirs. After Michael’s tragic death in 2009, the three siblings inherited 40% of his estate, a major factor in Paris’ financial standing.

How Long Have Paris and Justin Been Dating?

According to E! News, the couple started dating in 2022.

Has Paris Spoken About Marriage Before?

Paris previously dated her bandmate Gabriel Glenn for two years before they split in August 2020. In a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, the singer shared her experience of heartbreak following the breakup, explaining that she was now approaching relationships with more caution.

“I’m very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded, trying to protect myself,” Paris said.

Despite her cautious approach, she expressed that marriage was still a possibility in her future, though having children was “a maybe.”

“I’m not against marriage, and if I love someone, sure. But right now, my main focus is my spirituality and my music,” she added at the time.