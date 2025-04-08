Ms Rachel’s Kids: How Many Children Does the YouTuber Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ms. Rachel has become a phenomenon in the YouTube kids’ world, teaching children around the globe. From ABCs and 123s, she has evolved from teaching a global audience to her own, as she is now a mom. The YouTuber recently gave birth to another child and shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

She continued in her caption, “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her.”

Ms. Rachel not only holds the title of YouTuber, but also that of “momma bear.” Learn more about her children below.

Who Is Ms. Rachel?

Ms. Rachel is a YouTuber who creates educational videos for children. She started this channel in response to her son’s struggle with a speech delay.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, she shared, “As a parent you want to do anything you can to help them and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son.”

She continued, “For a long time, I’ve wanted to make free music education videos for little ones who don’t have access to that. Then when the pandemic hit, I saw other needs being unmet due to children being home from school, such as preschool videos and speech practice videos.”

How Old Is Ms. Rachel?

Ms. Rachel is 42 years old and was born in Biddeford, Maine, on November 30, 1982.

Does Ms. Rachel Have Kids?

Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachel Acurso, has two children with her husband, Aaron. Their oldest child is Thomas, and their newest addition is Susannah.