MrBeast’s Production Company Lawsuit: Inside the Allegations Against His Reality Show

MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) was recently hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit regarding his reality competition series. Multiple contestants are suing the YouTube creator’s production company and Amazon over several accusations. Some of the allegations include perpetuating an unsafe workplace and sexual harassment.

Learn all about the lawsuit against MrBeast’s production company and if he commented on it, below.

What Is MrBeast’s Reality Show?

The Amazon Prime Video reality competition series is titled Beast Games. The show was announced earlier this year and is expected to premiere the streaming platform sometime in 2024. A release date for the series is still unclear.

Why Is MrBeast Being Sued?

MrBeast’s production company was named as the defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed by several participants of Beast Games, per CNN. The lawsuit was filed on September 16, 2024, in a Los Angeles court. The court documents reportedly claimed that MrBeast’s “production companies and Amazon shamelessly exploited the labor of approximately [redacted] people who served as contestants.”

The unnamed plaintiffs alleged in the lawsuit that they were subjected to “unreasonable, unsafe, and unlawful employment conditions” on the show, which ultimately led to “several” contestants being hospitalized, CNN reported. The plaintiffs also claimed they were only fed “sporadically and sparsely” and not provided with “adequate access to hygienic products or medical care.”

“The female contestants particularly and collectively suffered as a result of defendants’ actions,” the court documents read. “The Beast Game work environment systematically fostered a culture of misogyny and sexism [sic].”

Most of the sexual harassment claims were reportedly redacted in the court filing.

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that unidentified contestants on MrBeast’s show were subjected to dangerous conditions. Some of the game’s players were given medical assistance after some vomited or passed out.

What Did MrBeast Say About the Lawsuit?

MrBeast has not publicly commented on the allegations against the reality show. However, a spokesperson for the YouTube creator told The Times in a statement that the dangerous production in question was “unfortunately complicated by the CrowdStrike incident, extreme weather and other unexpected logistical and communications issues.”