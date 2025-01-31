Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Lyrics: Song’s Meaning

Image Credit: Penske Media via Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has gotten candid with his latest song called, “I’m the Problem.” In his lyrics, he takes full accountability for being the problematic one in his previous relationship. He’s bringing his emotions front and center to his upcoming tour, and general sale tickets will be available on Friday, January 31, 2025. Find out how to snag your tickets below!

Morgan Wallen’s 2025 Tour Dates

Morgan’s “I’m the Problem” 19-day-tour will kick off on May 16, 2025, in the Gulf Shores in Alabama, United States. The tour will end in Alberta, Canada on September 15, 2025, at the Commonwealth Stadium, according to TODAY.

June 20 — Houston (NRG Stadium)

June 21 — Houston (NRG Stadium)

June 28 — Madison, Wisconsin (Camp Randall Stadium)

July 11 — Miami Gardens, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

July 12 — Miami Gardens, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

July 18 — Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)

July 19 — Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)

July 25 — Seattle (Lumen Field)

July 26 — Seattle (Lumen Field)

Aug. 1 — Santa Clara, California (Levi’s Stadium)

Aug. 2 — Santa Clara, California (Levi’s Stadium)

Aug. 15 — Cleveland (Browns Stadium)

Aug. 16 — Cleveland (Browns Stadium)

Aug. 22 — Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette Stadium)

Aug. 23 — Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette Stadium)

Sept. 4 — Toronto (Rogers Centre)

Sept. 5 — Toronto (Rogers Centre)

Sept. 12 — Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium)

Sept. 13 — Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium)

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

General public tickets will go on sale for the “I’m The Problem” tour on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. local venue time, on TicketMaster. You can purchase up to 6 tickets. If you’re looking to level up your experience, you can purchase a Premium VIP Lounge Package, VIP Lounge Package, Party Pit Package, and the Hot Seat Package, and all the details are listed on TicketMaster as well. Also, a portion of each ticket sold will go to the Morgan Wallen Foundation. The organization focuses on financially assisting children’s program that are sports or music oriented. Great music and for a great cause! Love to hear it!

Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Lyrics

Morgan’s newest song “I’m the Problem,” is off of his upcoming album. In the candid lyrics, the singer takes full accountability for causing his breakup. The lyrics go as follows: “If I’m so awful/then why’d you stick around this long?/And if it’s the whiskey/then why you keep on pullin’ it off the shelf? /You hate that when you look at me, you halfway see yourself/and it got me thinkin’/if I’m the problem, well, you might be the reason.” His album, and tour is named after the emotional title track.