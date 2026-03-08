‘Monsters Inc. 3’: What We Know So Far About the Pixar Sequel

Image Credit: Disney

More than two decades after the original Monsters, Inc. became a beloved hit, the franchise may soon return with another chapter. Pixar is developing Monsters, Inc. 3, bringing fans back to the world of Monstropolis and its iconic characters.

The original film introduced audiences to the unlikely friendship between Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman. Since its 2001 release, the franchise has expanded with the prequel Monsters University and the Disney+ series Monsters at Work.

Below, learn everything we know so far about Monsters, Inc. 3, including when it could arrive, who might return to the voice cast and where you can watch the earlier films.

When Will Monsters, Inc. 3 Be Released?

Pixar has confirmed that a third Monsters, Inc. movie is in development, but the studio has not announced an official release date yet. Because the film was only recently revealed as part of Pixar’s upcoming slate, it could still be several years away from reaching theaters.

Pixar currently has several other projects scheduled first, including sequels like The Incredibles 3 and Coco 2, meaning Monsters, Inc. 3 will likely arrive later in the studio’s release timeline once production progresses.

Who Will Be in the Monsters, Inc. 3 Voice Cast?

The official voice cast for Monsters, Inc. 3 has not been announced yet. However, fans are hoping several original actors will return, including Crystal as Mike Wazowski and Goodman as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan.

The original Monsters, Inc. film also featured voices from stars such as Steve Buscemi, James Coburn and Jennifer Tilly. Pixar has not confirmed which actors will reprise their roles for the upcoming sequel.

Where Can You Watch the Other Monsters, Inc. Movies?

Fans who want to revisit the franchise can stream both Monsters, Inc. (2001) and its prequel, Monsters University (2013), on Disney+.The films are also occasionally available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

In addition to the movies, the franchise expanded with the Disney+ animated series Monsters at Work, which continues the story of the monster world after the events of the original film.