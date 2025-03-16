Mississippi Tornadoes: Updates on Damage, Injuries & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tornadoes have torn through the Midwest and South, impacting Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Missouri. The deadly severe weather, including tornadoes and dust storms, led to nearly 9 million people being placed under tornado watches. Additionally, 82.8 million people were under wind advisories, particularly in the central U.S.

How Many Tornadoes Have Hit So Far?

The Storm Prediction Center reported at least 33 tornadoes on Friday and 16 on Saturday, with these numbers expected to change as further assessments are made.

On March 15, Central Mississippi and Alabama were issued the highest risk warning, level five, in the Storm Prediction Center’s rating system.

Power outages have been widespread, with nearly 27,000 customers in Tennessee, over 27,000 in Alabama, and more than 10,000 in Mississippi affected. Additionally, over 61,000 utility customers in Missouri and 14,000 in Ohio were left without power, while nearly 40,000 customers in Michigan were also impacted.

Did Mississippi Have an Earthquake?

In addition to the tornadoes, an earthquake was recorded during Saturday’s severe weather in Mississippi. A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at 1:49 p.m. on March 15, approximately 6 miles from Magee and about 40 miles southeast of Jackson, the state capital, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

How Many People Were Killed in the Tornadoes?

So far, at least 37 people across seven states have died due to the severe weather outbreak, officials confirmed. Missouri reported the most fatalities, with at least 12 deaths. In Southern Mississippi, six people were killed, and 29 others were injured, according to Gov. Tate Reeves, who shared the information on social media.

“Please pray for those who lost their life, those who are missing and those leading the search efforts, those who are healing, and their families,” Reeves said.

Where Are the Tornadoes Heading Now?

As of Sunday, March 16, National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Snell said that tornado watches were still in effect for parts of the Carolinas, eastern Georgia, and northern Florida. While the primary threat remains damaging winds, tornadoes remain a possibility.

The tornado and thunderstorm risk is shifting east with a lower severity compared to the previous day. Tornado watches and wind advisories were issued for areas including Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington. Central Florida is expected to experience winds up to 55 mph until 4 a.m. Monday.