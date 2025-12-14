‘Miss Congeniality’ Cast Then & Now: See Sandra Bullock & More 25 Years Later

Image Credit: ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection/AP

Miss Congeniality won our hearts when it was released on December 22, 2000. Sandra Bullock was the definition of fierce as Grace Hart, who goes undercover as Miss New Jersey Gracie Lou Freebush in the Miss United States beauty pageant. In the end, she didn’t win the crown, but she saved the day.

December 22 marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved film. Since 2000, the stars of Miss Congeniality have gone on to star in other blockbuster films, win Oscars, and more. See the cast then and now.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock, 56, played the one and only Grace Hart in the 2000 comedy. For her performance, Sandra earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. She returned for the sequel in 2005.

Over the last two decades, Sandra has starred in a number of successful comedies, including Two Weeks Notice, The Proposal, and The Heat. She took a dramatic turn in the 2009 sports drama The Blind Side and won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her other notable films include Gravity, Murder by Numbers, and Bird Box.

After relationships with Tate Donovan, Ryan Gosling, and Matthew McConaughey, Sandra married Monster Garage host Jesse James in 2005. Their marriage came to an end in 2010 following allegations of Jesse’s infidelity. Sandra has adopted a son and a daughter. She’s been dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015.

Benjamin Bratt

Benjamin Bratt, 56, played the handsome Eric Matthews, Sandra’s love interest, in Miss Congeniality. He did not return for the sequel. The actor has had notable roles in both live-action films and animated films. He is recognized for his role as Jonathan Pangborn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other major live-action films include Traffic, Catwoman, Piñero, and more. He’s voiced roles in animated films like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Coco, and Despicable Me 2.

Benjamin has also been a popular TV actor. He played Gloria Pritchett and Manny’s father, Javier Delgado, in multiple Modern Family episodes. He starred as Dr. Jake Reilly in Private Practice, Steve Navarro in 24: Live Another Day, Jahil Rivera on Star.

The actor was dating Julia Roberts at the time Miss Congeniality was released. They split in 2001 after 3 years of dating. He married Talisa Soto in 2002. They have two children together.

Michael Caine

Sir Michael Caine, 87, is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. His career has spanned 60 years. He played the iconic beauty pageant coach Victor Melling in Miss Congeniality. He did not return for the sequel.

The same year as Miss Congeniality, Michael won his second Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Actor. He earned his sixth Oscar nomination for The Quiet American in 2002. He gained even more worldwide recognition for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Michael has starred in a number of Christopher’s other films, including Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and Tenet. He’s also starred in films like Now You See Me, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and Going In Style.

Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen, 74, played the villainous Kathy Morningside in Miss Congeniality. Candice was already a successful actress prior to Miss Congeniality and has continued to have major roles. After starring in Miss Congeniality, Candice starred in Sweet Home Alabama, The Women, Bride Wars, Book Club, Sex and the City, and more.

Candice joined the cast of Boston Legal in 2005 and played Shirley Schmidt through the show’s five seasons. The role reunited her with her Miss Congeniality co-star William Shatner. Candice earned Emmy nominations for her performance.

The actress reprised her role as Murphy Brown in the 2018 Murphy Brown reboot. The show was canceled after one season. Her latest role is in the 2020 film Let Them All Talk.

William Shatner

William Shatner, 89, played beauty pageant veteran Stan Fields in Miss Congeniality. He returned for the 2005 sequel. William is obviously best known for playing Captain Kirk in Star Trek, but he’s had numerous other roles over the years.

William starred as Danny Crane in the final season of The Practice and brought the role over to the spinoff series Boston Legal. The series ran for 5 seasons, and he won two Emmys for his performance. His other TV roles in the two decades after Miss Congeniality include Better Late Than Never, Weird or What?, and Shatner’s Raw Nerve. He’s also appeared in numerous commercials for DirecTV, Priceline, and more.

Heather Burns

Heather Burns, 45, played the lovably Miss Rhode Island Cheryl Frasier and Grace’s friend in Miss Congeniality. She reprised her role in the 2005 sequel. She reunited with Sandra for the rom-com Two Weeks Notice in 2002.

She’s had additional roles in movies like Manchester by the Sea, What’s Your Number?, and Bewitched. Heather recently starred as Mary Moskowitz McCutcheon in the second season of The Politician.