Kendall Jenner, Halle Berry & More Celebs Who’ve Worn Mini Dresses To ‘Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

After the Oscars comes a very important event: the ‘Vanity Fair’ party! It’s an opportunity to see even more glamorous looks, and some celebs even rock shorter hemlines.

The Academy Awards are a super formal affair so you basically never see celebrities rocking mini skirts on the red carpet. But after the show, Vanity Fair hosts an Oscars after party that allows its guests to be more creative with their looks. So if you’re hoping to see some mini dresses on the biggest night in Hollywood, the VF party is where they’ll be at!

There were plenty of short looks at the bash in 2018. Kendall Jenner wowed us in an über short black dress by Redemption. But not only did the dress show off the model’s long legs, it also had a plunging neckline and giant ruffle sleeves that added even more drama to the look. Kendall, 23, kept the rest of her ensemble simple, rounding it out with black stilettos and green and white drop earrings.

Halle Berry also looked gorgeous at the Vanity Fair party that same year. The actress, 52, proved she’s ageless in a tiny, embroidered Zuhair Murad number. Like Kendall, her look also had a deep V-neckline for added sexiness. Halle finished off her outfit with nude heels.

Other celebrities who wore short dresses in 2018 include everyone from Emma Stone to Zoë Kravitz. Get clicking through the gallery above to see all the sexy mini dresses that have been worn to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party over the years!