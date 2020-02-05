Halle Berry, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Who’ve Worn Short Dresses To Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Once all of the statuettes have been handed out, Hollywood’s brightest stars can let loose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! And that means higher hems and shorter skirts. We’re looking back at some of our favorite looks!

Each year, nominees and guests alike wear their most formal attire for the historic Academy Awards. The red carpet is lined with stunning ballgowns, A-line cuts, and yard-long trains that captivate fans and fashion fanatics who tune in to the monumental final awards show of the busy season! After all the winners have been announced and honorees have made their speeches, they get the opportunity to forgo their lengthy ensembles for something more fun and casual. Following the awards ceremony, Vanity Fair hosts an Oscars after party that allows its guests to be more creative with their looks. So if you’re hoping to see some mini dresses on the biggest night in Hollywood, the VF party is where they’ll be!

Heidi Klum, 46, took high-low dresses to new heights when she wore a gorgeous Elie Saab ensemble at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The black dress with sheer bodice and embroidery throughout showed off Heidi’s stunning long legs and fashioned the skirt and cap sleeves with feathery embellishments. Her lace train added a flair of the dramatic to the stunning ensemble, which Heidi wore to perfection!

Much like Heidi, Halle Berry looked gorgeous at the Vanity Fair party in 2018. The actress, 53, proved she’s ageless in a cinched and bedazzled Zuhair Murad number. Like Heidi, the Monster’s Ball Oscar winner also flaunted her toned legs, with a subtle slit in the skirt running up her thigh. The intricate piece truly fit Halle’s figure and showed off her best assets. Gorgeous detailing throughout the ensemble added some flair to the piece, as Halle finished off the look with a pair of nude, peep toe heels.

There were plenty of short looks at the bash in 2018. Kendall Jenner wowed us in an über short black dress designed by Redemption. But not only did the dress show off the model’s long legs, it also had a plunging neckline and giant ruffle sleeves that added even more drama to the look. Kendall, 24, kept the rest of her ensemble simple, rounding it out with black stilettos and emerald green and white chandelier earrings.

As much as we love seeing the stars dressed to the nines in their formal gowns, we’re never adverse to seeing them sporting something more comfortable! Fans cannot wait to see what the stars wear at the Oscars on Feb. 9 on ABC at 8 pm. But before the proper proceedings, take a glance back at some of the hottest, shortest dresses from the Vanity Fair Oscar party over the years!