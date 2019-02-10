Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Who Sported Sexy Short Dresses To The Grammys

Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities have bared their legs on the Grammy Awards red carpet! See all the sexiest mini dress looks!

When you think of red carpet fashion, you likely picture giant ball gowns and floor-length dresses. But some celebrities dare to bare their legs in short dresses! The Grammy Awards is a particularly great show to do that at because it breeds creativity when it comes to red carpet looks. (Just think about the time Lady Gaga showed up in an egg. Or really, any time Lady Gaga showed up.) Everyone from Heidi Klum to Miley Cyrus has stepped foot on the Grammys red carpet in a tiny dress!

We’re still obsessed with Heidi’s dress from the 2017 Grammy Awards. The 45-year-old model stunned in a silver metallic dress by Philipp Plein. Being 5’9″ already means that Heidi has legs for days, but combine them with the über short hem and her silver heels, and they looked long enough to have their own street sign. Heidi accessorized with giant hoop earrings and a clutch.

Way back to when Miley was just being Miley, she too wore a tiny dress to the Grammys. The “Malibu” hitmaker arrived to the 2010 show in a dark teal and black dress by Herve Leger. Her long, brown locks (yes! this was pre-blonde Miley!) cascaded down her shoulders and blended with her long necklaces. She finished off her ensemble with chunky heels and a black clutch.

Jennifer Lopez has also worn a tiny dress to the Grammys. In 2011, she turned heads in a metallic Pucci mini dress with a mirrored clutch and sparkly heels. We can’t wait to see which star decides to rock a shorter hemline at tonight’s show! But before then, get clicking through the gallery above to see some of the sexiest short dresses to ever grace the Grammys red carpet!