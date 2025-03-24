Miller Gardner’s Cause of Death Updates: What Happened to Brett Gardner’s Son?

Image Credit: Brett & Jessica Gardner

Former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his family are grieving a tragedy. On March 23, 2025, Brett and his wife, Jessica Gardner, released a statement announcing their son Miller Gardner‘s death. As a result, widespread concern circulated over what could have caused his sudden passing, since his parents noted that he died “peacefully” in his sleep on March 21, 2025.

After the Gardner family announced Miller’s untimely death, the Yankees released a statement via X (formerly known as Twitter), which read, “Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner.”

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the team’s statement continued. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller. We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace.”

Former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son, Miller, has died after falling ill alongside several other family members while on vacation. @trevorlault reports. https://t.co/Q8L31MKEI3 pic.twitter.com/O6mfBtgA41 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 24, 2025

How Many Children Does Brett Gardner Have?

Brett is a father of two sons, Hunter and Miller Gardner.

What Happened to Brett Gardner’s Son Miller?

According to Brett and his wife Jessica’s public statement, Miller died while on vacation with their family.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller,” the statement read. “He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation.”

Brett and Jessica also pointed out that they “have so many questions and so few answers at this point” while adding that Miller “passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”

Like his father, Miller was an avid athlete and loved football, baseball, golf, hunting and fishing, according to his parents’ statement.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. … He lived life to the fullest every single day,” the Gardners’ statement read. “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief.”

Miller Gardner’s Cause of Death

The Gardners requested privacy in their statement and did not specify how their son died at such a young age. Despite baseless rumors that have circulated on social media, no cause of death has been disclosed.