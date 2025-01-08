How Old Is Mike Zimmer’s Fiancee Katarina Miketin?

Image Credit: Getty Images

NFL’s popular coach Mike Zimmer not only has his eye on the ball, but also on seeing his fiancee Katarina Miketin walk down the aisle. Find out more about her below!

Who Is Mike Zimmer?

Mike is a popular figure in the National Football League. Since 2024, he’s been the Dallas Cowboys’ defense coordinator. Before that, he was the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from 2014 until 2021. During his dedicated career, he has also been a defensive assistant for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports. In 1996, he celebrated the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX win with the team. He began his decades-long career by being a college coach at the University of Missouri, Weber State College and Washington State University.

What is Mike Zimmer’s Net Worth?

Mike Zimmer’s Net Worth is $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Mike Zimmer’s Fiancee?

Katarina Miketin is a Minnesota native whose parents immigrated from Serbia. She graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a Bachelor of Arts. In 2015, Katarina obtained an MBA from Northwestern University. Katarina was the Vice President of Corporate and Middle Market Lending for over 18 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Later on, she bought the company One Ten Cycles, which is a bike shop in her hometown. She was drawn to the career change due to her love of cycling since she was a child.

Additionally, Katarina has worked as a model and has been photographed by publications such as Maxim Australia, Maxim South Africa and HERS Magazine. Katarina is also a mom with one daughter.

How Old Is Mike Zimmer’s Fiancee?

Katarina is 42 years old, according to People. Mike is 68 years old, making him 26 years older than Katarina.

How Long Have Mike Zimmer and Katarina Miketin Been Together?

Mike and Katarina first began dating in 2021, however they’ve kept their relationship private and off of social media for years. The couple announced their engagement in January 2025. Katarina shared the news to her Instagram and captioned her post: “Five years ago they told us we needed to meet…God knew what He was doing. I thank Him for you, my best friend…so, of course…I said YES!” In the post she also wrote a short romantic poem in Serbian which in part translates to: “I know that I love you… Because your happiness makes me happy… Because your sadness makes me sad… Because I’m beautiful because of your beauty… Because I love because of your love… And I know that you love me.”