Mike Tyson’s 7 Children: Meet The Boxer’s Kids From Oldest To Youngest

Mike Tyson’s renaissance continued in a big way in 2023, as he was spotted walking the red carpet at the ESPY Awards. The boxing champ was joined by his 14-year-old daughter, Milan, and hilariously told ET at the time that she was starstruck by all the famous athletes attending, but not so much her own father. “She seems to think so many other people are cooler than me,” he joked.

Mike also admitted that Milan and his five other children — daughter Exodus died in 2009 at the age of 4 — have mellowed him out a bit, as his past has been checkered with assault accusations and jail time. “It’s about that time. I have a daughter. I can’t be who I used to be, you know?” he shared. “Things have to change.”

The change certainly included Mike leaning into his role as a family man. He’s been married to Lakiha Spicer since 2009 and they share Milan, as well as son Morocco. Mike was previously married to Robin Givens from 1988 to 1989, and shortly after they broke up, he welcomed a daughter named Mikey with his girlfriend Kimberly Scarborough. He was then married from 1997 to 2003 to Monica Turner, with whom he welcomed son Amir and daughter Rayna. After they split, Mike he went on to date Sol Xochitl. They had two children together, a son named Miguel and daughter Exodus.

With such a big brood, there is a lot to unpack to get the 4-1-1 on Mike’s offspring. Let’s get to learning about his children, below.

Mikey Lorna

Mikey Lorna Tyson is Mike’s eldest child, and she was born to Kimberly in 1992. Although Mike and Kimberly never got married, he remained close to his eldest daughter and often posts about her on his Instagram. While Mikey appears to be private on Instagram, and keeps a low-profile, she is reportedly a plus-size model who was selected as the cover girl for a November 2016 edition of Queen magazine.

Rayna

Mike had a chance encounter with Monica at a party hosted by Eddie Murphy in 1990 at the comedian’s home in New Jersey. An instant connection formed between them, and they remained in contact over the following years. The relationship eventually turned romantic, and tied the knot in a private Muslim ceremony in April 1997, almost a year after they welcomed Rayna on February 14, 1996.

In recent years, Rayna has chosen to be addressed as Ramsey, after identifying as non-binary individual. “I’m a nonbinary person who’s socially transitioned amongst my friends and started a medical transition,” Ramsey told THEM in November 2020. They added that they and Mike aren’t “super close” and that they didn’t really expect him to “be perfect at pronouns.”

According to their IMDb profile, Ramsey has two major movies to their credit: 2019’s Joker with Joaquin Phoenix and 2017’s The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Amir

Ramsey’s little brother Amir was born in 1999. He holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the American University in Washington, according to Heavy. He set up his own streetwear clothing company named Debonair Attire. He appears to post heavily on his Instagram.

Miguel & Exodus

Mike had two children with Sol, his girlfriend from back in the early 2000s. Miguel is now 18 years old and is reportedly a musician, and is involved in a lot of volunteering work for charity. He does not appear to have a social media account at this time.

Miguel’s sister Exodus was born to Mike and Sol in 2005. The little girl died at a hospital in May 2009 after her neck got caught in a treadmill cord at her Phoenix home, per ESPN. Miguel had found Exodus and told their mother Sol, who called 9-1-1.

Milan & Morocco

Mike shares Milan, 12, as well as son Morocco, 9, with Lakiha, who goes by “Kiki.” When asked about Milan’s rising career in tennis back in 2020, Mike told reporters, “I always explain (to Milan), ‘If you really want to do this, you talk about [Novak] Djokovic, Serena Williams, this is what you have to do. You can’t complain. You have to love it. That’s what discipline is. You hate to do it, but do it like you love it.’”