Mike Tyson Reportedly Punched Man On Plane Repeatedly After Passenger Annoyed Him: Watch Video

Ouch! An 'intoxicated' man pissed off Mike Tyson on a plane, so Mike responded by punching him squarely in the face several times.

By:
April 21, 2022 12:13PM EDT
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2017
Mike Tyson US Open Tennis Championships, Day 1, USTA National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament, in Dana Point, Calif Mike Tyson, Standing United and the Tyson Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament, Dana Point, USA - 02 Aug 2019
Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Don’t mess with Mike Tyson. One man learned that the hard way when he reportedly bothered the 55-year-old legendary boxer on a JetBlue plane departing San Francisco for Florida on Wednesday night (April 20). Mike didn’t like that the fellow passenger, who was reportedly drunk, took a selfie with the famous fighter and chatted his ear off while they were in their seats. So, Mike proceeded to punch the male passenger in the face repeatedly, according to TMZ Sports.

The entire incident was caught on video by a different passenger. The video, which can be seen above, shows Mike standing up and punching the guy in the face from over his seat. The person recording the video can be heard saying, “Hey, hey, hey, Mike, come on, let’s stop that.” There’s also photos of the man’s bloodied face after getting hit that can be seen above.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson (Photo: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock)

Mike reportedly got off the plane “seconds” after the incident. He seemingly stayed in San Francisco, as the passengers onboard the flight jetted off to the Sunshine State. The passenger that Mike punched reportedly received medical attention and then went to the authorities over the incident. It’s unclear if Mike will be charged for the assault.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Mike’s rep, the police, and JetBlue for comment.

