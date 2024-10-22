Mike Jeffries: 5 Things About the Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO

Image Credit: Michael Loccisano

Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is under scrutiny after being arrested on multiple counts related to sex trafficking. While the 80-year-old businessman has not commented publicly, his attorney, Brian Bieber, told NBC News, “We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse — not the media.” Despite Jeffries’ long career with one of the world’s most famous fashion retailers, many are questioning who he is.

To learn more, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Mike.

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries has been arrested on federal charges related to sex trafficking. pic.twitter.com/gFnyXIc63L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2024

Mike Jeffries Was Born in the U.S.

He was born in Oklahoma.

Mike Jeffries Is a Businessman

Before he embarked on his long career with Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike worked for several businesses at the beginning of his career.

Mike Jeffries Was the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch

Mike began his career with Abercrombie & Fitch in 1992. He transformed the company’s image, which revitalized the brand after it had faced bankruptcy in 1976. In a 2006 interview with Salon, he said, “In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and there are the not-so-cool kids. Candidly, we go after the cool kids. We go after the attractive, all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends.”

He remained with the company until 2014.

Mike Jeffries is Married

Mike has been married to Susan Marie Isabel Hansen since 1971, and they have a son. Although they are still married, the couple reportedly lives separately, according to Salon. Additionally, multiple outlets have reported that Mike has a partner named Matthew Smith.

Mike Jeffries Charged in Sex Trafficking Case

The former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO was arrested, although his indictment has not yet been unsealed. According to NBC News, Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, revealed during a press conference that both Mike and Matthew spent millions of dollars on a sex trafficking operation, which allegedly involved paying employees, covering travel costs, and maintaining secrecy. “Powerful individuals, for too long, have trafficked and abused for their own sexual pleasure young people with few resources in a dream, a dream of securing a successful career in fashion or entertainment,” Peace said per the outlet.