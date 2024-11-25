Microsoft Outlook’s Status: Is the Email Application Working Now?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The social media memes went flying on November 25 when Outlook suddenly crashed. Microsoft’s popular application went down that morning, and thousands of customers were affected. The outage confused users, and some complained that their work day had been impacted because they weren’t able to load their email accounts. Now that some customers are able to use Outlook again, get the latest status update from Microsoft, here.

Why Is Outlook Not Working Today?

Deadline reported that Microsoft “identified a recent change” as the potential reason for the outage and that it began to “revert the change.” The company noted that it was “investigating what additional actions are required,” per the outlet.

Throughout the morning of November 25, Outlook’s verified X account updated customers on the issue. In response to one user, the company tweeted, “Hello, we’ve started to deploy a fix which is currently progressing through the affected environment. While this progresses, we’re beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state.”

While responding to another user, Outlook tweeted that “the fix has reached approximately 90 percent of the affected environments and our targeted restarts continue to progress.”

Is Outlook Still Down?

At the time of publication, the amount of reported outages among customers had decreased from around 8,000 to 6,000 on Downdetector.

Some customers are now able to reload and download from their Outlook email accounts, but there are still many who can’t even access them.

What Happened to Microsoft in September?

In September 2024, Microsoft went through a system-wide outage that impacted Outlook, Teams, Excel, Word and other Office 365 applications went down. Within hours, Microsoft was able to restore its system.

At the time, the tech company noted via X that the problem likely came from a “change” within a “third-party” environment.

“We’ve confirmed that a change within a third-party ISP’s managed-environment resulted in impact,” the company tweeted at the time. “The ISP has reverted the change and we’re now seeing signs of recovery.”