Michelle Trachtenberg’s Net Worth: About the Late Actress’ Earnings

Image Credit: Wire Image

The world is mourning the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, an actress known for starring in several projects that many millennials grew up with. The late 39-year-old took on numerous roles throughout her career. In a 2005 Radio Free interview, she shared, “When you’re actor, it’s so easy to just fall into that ‘I’m going to do the exact same movie over and over and over again.’ But that, to me, doesn’t breathe twenty years into yor career from this point. And I just feel like I, as an actress, want to challenge myself. You know, the most hurtful question, I think, is, ‘Oh, what will your fans say to the fact that you’re not doing movies like Harriet the Spy anymore or that you don’t want to reprise Dawn on Buffy?'”

She continued, “Well, I don’t know what they will say, but if they’re truly my fans, if they really like what I do, then they will hopefully see my next projects. And if they don’t, then I understand. But I’m never going to apologize for the choices that I make because I’m very much into the decisions that I make at that moment. And hopefully the result is great.”

As the entertainment industry mourns her passing, learn more about how Michelle’s career contributed to her net worth below.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Movies & TV Shows

Michelle was known for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Disney’s Ice Princess, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and more. She captivated audiences with her performances, earning recognition for her versatility on screen.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Net Worth

The late actress had a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, her work in television and film contributed significantly to her financial success.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death

Michelle’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed. However, according to The New York Post, her mother found her at One Columbus Place on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Sources told the outlet that Michelle, who had recently undergone a liver transplant, passed away due to natural causes.