Michael Cain’s Kids: Meet The Actor’s Two Grown Daughters

The legendary British actor is the proud papa of two children from two different women. Find out all about his daughters Dominique and Natasha here!

Michael Caine has had quite the iconic career in Hollywood. The British actor, 88, was nominated for an Oscar for the first time in 1966 for his performance in Alfie. He would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award a total of six times, winning Best Supporting Actor twice with Hannah and her Sisters in 1987 and The Cider House Rules in 2000. More recently, he could be seen in 2010’s Inception and 2018’s King of Thieves. Michael was even made a knight by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

In his personal life, Michael has also found great success. He is a doting father to two children from two different women. Find out all about his daughters Dominique and Natasha, below.

Dominique

Michael welcomed his first child, daughter Dominique, in 1956 with his then-wife Patricia Haines, whom he married in 1954. The pair would later split in 1962. After her mother died in 1977 due to complications from lung cancer, Dominique — who often goes by “Nikki” — would fo on to focus her career as the owner of a horse farm.

Although Dominique didn’t follow in her father’s Hollywood footsteps, Michael was clearly head over heels for his daughter. “I love family. It is the best organization there is, and I’m a great father,” the Jaws 4 star once told Daily Mail. “Come to think of it, that is my big conceit. If you want arrogance and conceit, I think I’m the best father in the world. I have always put my children first. I never spoiled them, but I was there for them.”

The actor even cherished taking his girls with him when he was filming on location. “They came on set with me,” he explained. “It was mostly about taking a job that would allow me to support the family and have them with me.”

Natasha

After Michael and Patricia split, the actor found a new love with model Shakira Baksh. Michael first spotted Shakira in a Maxwell Coffee commercial and tracked her down for a date! They would marry in 1973 and welcome Natasha soon afterwards. The young beauty would follow in her mother’s footsteps and model for a bit before graduating from England’s Manchester University. She married property developer Michael Hall in 2000 and the couple welcomed three children before they split, according to Closer.

As for his grandchildren, which includes a set of twin boys, Michael is delighted to gush about them any chance he gets! “I am completely besotted with them,” he told the outlet. “When you have grandchildren you want to live longer. My daughter said I never had a son, so now I’ve got two!” He went on to say being a grandparent is like “starting life over. Just when you get old enough to start thinking about death, your grandchildren come along and all you think about is life. It’s fabulous.”