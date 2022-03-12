Find Out

Michael Cain’s Kids: Meet The Actor’s Two Grown Daughters

Michael Caine
Hewitt / SplashNews.com
British Actor Michael Caine With His Wife Shakira At Premiere Of The Film That's Entertainment In 1974. British Actor Michael Caine With His Wife Shakira At Premiere Of The Film That's Entertainment In 1974.
Actor Michael Caine Is Seen With His Wife Shakira Caine And Their Baby Daughter Natasha Caine In London. Actor Michael Caine Is Seen With His Wife Shakira Caine And Their Baby Daughter Natasha Caine In London.
Sir Michael Caine and Shakira Caine 'King of Thieves' film premiere, London, UK - 12 Sep 2018
Sir Michael Caine and Shakira Caine Dame Joan Collins with Sir Michael Caine and family at Langan's Brasserie, London, UK - 15 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

The legendary British actor is the proud papa of two children from two different women. Find out all about his daughters Dominique and Natasha here!

Michael Caine has had quite the iconic career in Hollywood. The British actor, 88, was nominated for an Oscar for the first time in 1966 for his performance in Alfie. He would go on to be nominated for an Academy Award a total of six times, winning Best Supporting Actor twice with Hannah and her Sisters in 1987 and The Cider House Rules in 2000. More recently, he could be seen in 2010’s Inception and 2018’s King of Thieves. Michael was even made a knight by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

MIchael Caine
Shakira Caine and Michael Caine welcomed daughter Natasha in 1973. (Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

In his personal life, Michael has also found great success. He is a doting father to two children from two different women. Find out all about his daughters Dominique and Natasha, below.

Dominique

Michael welcomed his first child, daughter Dominique, in 1956 with his then-wife Patricia Haines, whom he married in 1954. The pair would later split in 1962. After her mother died in 1977 due to complications from lung cancer, Dominique — who often goes by “Nikki” — would fo on to focus her career as the owner of a horse farm.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Levine takes his kids and the dogs out for a morning walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Adam Levine BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Robin Thicke and his son Julian return to his Porsche at the valet after a bite at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Robin Thicke BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Shad "Bow Wow" Moss and his daughter Shai Moss arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "F9: Fast & Furious 9" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Premiere of "F9: Fast & Furious 9", Los Angeles, United States - 18 Jun 2021

Although Dominique didn’t follow in her father’s Hollywood footsteps, Michael was clearly head over heels for his daughter. “I love family. It is the best organization there is, and I’m a great father,” the Jaws 4 star once told Daily Mail. “Come to think of it, that is my big conceit. If you want arrogance and conceit, I think I’m the best father in the world. I have always put my children first. I never spoiled them, but I was there for them.”

The actor even cherished taking his girls with him when he was filming on location. “They came on set with me,” he explained. “It was mostly about taking a job that would allow me to support the family and have them with me.”

Natasha

Michael Caine
Natasha Caine gifted Michael Caine with grandchildren. (Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

After Michael and Patricia split, the actor found a new love with model Shakira Baksh. Michael first spotted Shakira in a Maxwell Coffee commercial and tracked her down for a date! They would marry in 1973 and welcome Natasha soon afterwards. The young beauty would follow in her mother’s footsteps and model for a bit before graduating from England’s Manchester University. She married property developer Michael Hall in 2000 and the couple welcomed three children before they split, according to Closer

As for his grandchildren, which includes a set of twin boys, Michael is delighted to gush about them any chance he gets! “I am completely besotted with them,” he told the outlet. “When you have grandchildren you want to live longer. My daughter said I never had a son, so now I’ve got two!” He went on to say being a grandparent is like “starting life over. Just when you get old enough to start thinking about death, your grandchildren come along and all you think about is life. It’s fabulous.”