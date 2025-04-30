Michael Bolton’s Health: About His Glioblastoma Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hard rock and heavy metal singer Michael Bolton was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer, glioblastoma, in 2023. Nearly two years later, he and his family candidly spoke about the disease and how Michael has adjusted to life while living with the illness.

Below, get updates on Michael is doing now and learn about his cancer diagnosis.

Michael Bolton’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael revealed his cancer diagnosis in a January 2024 Instagram announcement. Nearly one year later, during an April 2025 interview with People, Michael described his experiencing living with glioblastoma.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he explained. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

Though it’s been a difficult journey so far, Michael pointed out, “Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal.”

What Is Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is a form of brain cancer that begins as growth of cells in the brain or the spinal cord, and it progress quickly, per Mayo Clinic. While the disease mostly happens to adults, it can happen at any age. There is no cure for the cancer.

Is Michael Bolton Married?

No, Michael is not currently married. Previously, he was married to his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire, from 1975 to 1990. He then moved on with Nicollette Sheridan, and the two had an on-and-off relationship from the early 1990s to 2008. That year, they broke off their engagement and split for good.

Michael Bolton’s Kids

Michael shares three daughters, Isa, Taryn and Holly, with his ex-wife, Maureen. During Michael’s 2025 People interview, his children — all of whom are adults — recalled the moment they knew something was wrong with their father’s health. During a night out bowling, they noticed Michael kept bowling out of turn.

“That was when we were like, ‘Something’s wrong with his brain,’” Taryn noted. “Everything that happened was weird for him but not super alarming. When you look back at everything together … We missed so many things.”

At the time, Michael’s career was in a solid place. However, the signs kept progressing little by little, but he and his family assumed it was because he had “been working nonstop that whole time.”

“Traveling, doing shows, doing all of these things. We were like, he’s getting older, he’s tired, he’s stressed out,” Taryn added. “All of these things we sort of explained in a way, one by one.”