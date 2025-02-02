Mexico’s Response to Tariffs: How the Country Reacted to Trump’s Plan

Image Credit: Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has frequently discussed the possibility of imposing tariffs on other countries, and this weekend, he followed through on that promise.

On Saturday, Trump signed an order imposing significant tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. He declared an economic emergency, which allowed him to implement a 10% tariff on all imports from China, and a 25% tariff on goods coming from Mexico and Canada.

What Is a Tariff?

A tariff is a tax or duty imposed by a government on imported or exported goods. It’s typically used to raise revenue for the government or to protect domestic industries by making foreign products more expensive. Tariffs can be applied to a wide range of goods, from raw materials to finished products, and they can vary in size depending on the item and the country.

Why Did Trump Impose Tariffs on Mexico and Canada?

Trump took to social media, stating that the tariffs were essential “to protect Americans.”

He urged Canada and Mexico to take stronger actions to curb the production and export of illicit fentanyl, while also pressing both nations to reduce illegal immigration into the United States.

How Did Mexico Respond to U.S. Tariffs?

Mexico’s president issued an order for retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. actions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took to X to reject accusations from the White House, calling them “slander” and denying any ties between the Mexican government and criminal organizations. Sheinbaum emphasized that she had instructed the country’s economy secretary to take action, including the implementation of the retaliatory tariffs and other measures to protect Mexico’s interests.

“If the United States government and its agencies wanted to address the serious fentanyl consumption in their country, they could fight the sale of drugs on the streets of their major cities, which they don’t do and the laundering of money that this illegal activity generates that has done so much harm to its population,” she added.

How Did Canada React to U.S. Tariffs?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by announcing that Canada would also impose reciprocal 25% tariffs on up to $155 billion worth of U.S. imports, including items like alcohol and fruit.

Trudeau expressed disappointment, stating that the White House’s actions had created division rather than fostering unity. He reminded Americans of Canada’s longstanding support, highlighting that Canadian troops had fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and had assisted in various crises, from wildfires in California to Hurricane Katrina.