Meta Layoffs: Are They Happening Because of AI?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Meta employees are currently at risk of layoffs. Find out what is going on behind the scenes at the company below!

What Did Mark Zuckerberg Change at Meta?

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is putting an end to Meta’s “fact-checking” program in favor of “community notes.” Instead of non-partisan professionals fact-checking misinformation online, users now must agree on how to rate content. The company has also put an immediate end to its diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Are Layoffs Happening at Meta?

In January 2025, Meta employees were sent an internal memo about the company’s “plans to lay off up to 5 percent of its employees. In the email, Mark wrote, “I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster. We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we’re going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle,” according to The New York Times, who obtained the statement.

The letter continues to state that new hires will be replacing the old ones this year. The email explained that the reasoning behind the upcoming layoffs would be to make sure that Mark had the “strongest talent,” and the opportunity to give new employees a shot. He also noted that the workers who will be laid off, will get “generous” severance packages. According to Bloomberg, in September the company employed about 72,000 people. 5 percent of that amount would be 3,600 people, whose jobs are on the line.

Why Has Meta Experienced Several Outages?

In December 2024, Meta experienced several outages across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to CNBC. Meta took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the issues and the company wrote: “[We] are aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

In March 2024, Meta’s apps also had a two-hour outage, which affected countless users.