Meta Connect 2024: What to Know About Meta Orion, Meta Quest 3S & More

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Meta Connect 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, September 25, and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg unveiled some of the company’s latest developments. Among them were the Meta Orion glasses and Meta Quest 3S. During Mark’s keynote address to the crowd at the Menlo Park, California, headquarters, he discussed the progress with Meta AI and how the company plans to improve it.

“Meta AI differentiates itself in this category by not just offering state-of-the-art AI models but also unlimited access to those models for free, integrated easily into our different products and apps,” Mark reportedly said, adding that Meta AI will also include a new voice tool that will be launched via Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger this week. Users can ask the AI Assistant questions and receive answers with voices of Kristen Bell, John Cena, Awkwafina and several others.

Keep reading to learn what went down at Meta Connect 2024.

What Was Announced at Meta Connect 2024?

Among the biggest highlights from the event were the introductions to the Meta Orion augmented reality glasses.

What Are the Meta Orion Glasses?

During the conference, Mark described Orion as “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen.”

“This is the physical world with holograms overlaid on it,” the Meta CEO explained. “So, if someone messages you, you will see that, and instead of having to pull out your phone, there will just be a little hologram. And with a few subtle gestures, you can reply without getting pulled away from the moment.”

What Is Meta Quest 3S?

This latest version of Meta’s mixed reality goggles is being sold for $299.

“The bottom line here is that Quest 3S is the best family of mixed-reality devices out there — period,” Mark claimed.