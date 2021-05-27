12 Fruity & Refreshing Cocktail Recipes To Kick Off #HotGirlSummer & MDW

#HotGirlSummer is about to begin! Memorial Day Weekend is this weekend and we are ready to celebrate, rain or shine. Sip on these delicious cocktails whether you’re on the beach, at the pool or just basking in the joys of summer!

What better way to kick off the dog days of summer and Memorial Day Weekend celebrations than with a refreshing, delicious cocktail? Whether you want to be your own bartender and whip up some margaritas or spritzes, or crack open a pre-made canned cocktail, we’ve got a list of 12 fruity, fun and festive drinks that you can enjoy this holiday weekend!

1. Botanist & Tonic

This is a delicious drink attached to a great cause, because the gin brand, The Botanist, is doubling their $5 donations to the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) for every Botanist & Tonic purchased at participating bars/restaurants in key cities across the country over MDW. The participating bars and restaurants can be found on TheInfatuation.com. To make your own at home, use 2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, premium tonic water and garnish with seasonal fruits or herbs.

2. Loverboy

Indulge in the flavors of summer with the delicious Loverboy canned cocktails. Whether you’re going for a Spritz, like their delicious Passion Fruit Guava, or a refreshing Hard Tea, like the fan-fave Hibiscus Pom, these low-cal, no sugar, full of flavor canned drinks will be your go-to all summer long.

3. DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

The DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita takes on its bright orange hues, refreshing flavor, and namesake from the two summer-fruit superstars, creating a dazzling interpretation of the classic margarita. To concoct, combine 1 ½ oz of DeLeón Blanco Tequila, 1 oz of Peach Puree, ½ oz of Mango Puree, ½ oz of Fresh Lime Juice, ½ oz of Fresh Lemon Juice and ¾ oz of Agave Nectar Syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice filled glass rimmed with tajin spice. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

4. CÎROC Summer Watermelon Summer

Kick off Summer with this vibrant cocktail from CÎROC, especially if you’re entertaining! Combine 1 oz of CÎROC Summer Watermelon and 1/2 oz Cranberry Juice into a champagne flute and top with 1 oz of champagne and 1/4 oz Elderflower Liqueur, if desired. Garnish with a watermelon skin twist and enjoy!

5. La Pina

Toast to George Clooney and his Casamigos Tequila with their La Pina recipe! Pour 1.5 oz of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, .75 oz of fresh lemon juice, 1 oz of fresh pineapple juice, .5 oz of simple syrup and 1 pinch of cinnamon into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish for a refreshing and delicious cocktail.

6. Very Berry Vodka Smash

We’re getting patriotic with the Smirnoff Very Berry Vodka Smash this MDW! Add 1.5 oz of Smirnoff’s Red, White & Berry vodka, ¼ cup fresh berries — can combine blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and cherries — and a few sprigs of mint to the bottom of a glass and muddle. Add ice to the glass and op with club soda and 2 oz of White & Berry Smirnoff Smirnoff Ice. Stir to combine and garnish with mint and extra berries for a red, white and berry drink!

7. Strawberry + Rose Cosmo

Keep things light and low-cal this MDW with the Strawberry + Rose Cosmo, featuring Flow Water! Created by NYC mixologist, Shane McLaughlin, the recipe goes as follows: Combine 2 oz of your fave vodka, 1 oz of Grand Marnier, 1 oz of strawberry + rose Flow, and a splash of pure cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker. Add ice, cover, and shake until chilled (to the tune of Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend,’ if you will.) Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a strawberry.

8. Summer Lemonade

Bring all the summer vibes to your cocktail making this MDW with the Summer Lemonade! Combine 2 oz Belvedere Vodka, 3/4 oz. of lemon juice, 3/4 oz. of simple syrup, and 5 Raspberries in a shaker and strain over fresh ice. Top with Ginger Beer to taste and garnish with mint and raspberry for a fruity summer cocktail that’s perfect for entertaining!

9. Rickey Reynolds

Tip your hat to Ryan Reynolds and his Aviation Gin this MDW with the Rickey Reynolds cocktail! We’re keeping things simple with this recipe by pouring 1.5 oz Aviation Gin into Collins glass filled with ice and topping it with 3 oz of club soda and a lime wheel! Voila!

10. Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade

It’s tea time (with some vodka on the side). Forget the finger sandwiches and reach for this Earl Grey upgrade. A soothingly refreshing and smooth blend of King St, Butterfly Pea Flower Tea, and Lemonade makes this Memorial Day Cocktail one you will make throughout summer. Combine 1.5 oz of King St. Vodka, 1/2 oz of Rosemary Simple Syrup, 1/2 Cup Lemonade and 1/4 Cup Butterfly Pea Flower Tea. Stir to combine and garnish with a lemon wheel for a refreshingly floral cocktail moment.

11. Only in NY

New York is back, baby! After a whirlwind year, we can toast to that. Celebrate this MDW with the Only In NY cocktail by Hudson Whiskey! To make, combine 1 ½ parts Hudson Bright Lights, Big Bourbon, 1 part fresh pineapple juice, ½ part Dry Vermouth, ½ part simple syrup and ½ part freshly squeezed lime juice with ice & shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into a chilled coupe cocktail glass and garnish with grated nutmeg for a dark and delicious cocktail.

12. Aquadisiac

The only blues we’re having this MDW is the blue sky and this blue drink! Grab your blender and combine 1.5 oz of PATRÓN Silver, 1 oz blue curacao, .75 oz lime juice, 3 oz of Tropical Red Bull and 2 cups of ice. Blend until smooth and that perfect blue hue before pouring the tropical concoction into a glass of your choice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and transport yourself to paradise.