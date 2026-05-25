Celebrity Memorial Day Throwbacks: Stars’ Best Celebration Photos Over the Years

Everybody — even celebrities — love celebrating Memorial Day Weekend. From relaxing at the beach to going on trips, reality TV stars, actors, athletes and more have shared their best celebrations over the years for the long weekend that kicks off summer.

Scroll down to see throwback of your favorite celebrities and how they spent the past few Memorial Day Weekends over the years.

Kim Kardashian — 2008

Kim attended the White Party to celebrate the long holiday weekend in May 2008.

Bella Hadid — 2020

Bella knew exactly how to kick off the warmer weather — under the sun! She shared photos of herself in a bikini and taking in the outdoors.

Tarek El Moussa — 2021

Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae, rang in the long weekend together by noting that it already felt “like summer.”

“Feels like summer,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Happy to say we’ll be spending this weekend relaxing and boating 🙏 What’s everyone up to for MDW!?”

Martha Stewart — 2022

Martha celebrated the day by sharing Instagram snapshots from her trip to Maine.

“Somesville maine. a beautiful american town with patriotic vibes!!” she captioned a post of herself standing on a bridge behind a large American flag. “Stopped at the flag festooned bridge for this photo for the commemoration and celebration of Memorial Day 2022 our deepest sympathies and sincerest thanks to those who sacrificed their lives for us and our country.”

Jamie Lee Curtis — 2022

Jamie Lee’s tribute to the armed forces nodded to the holiday’s meaning.

Being a member of the Armed Forces and dedicating your life to the protection of your country is how this country came into existence. The bravery and sacrifice and selflessness that soldiers display, whatever branch, whatever job, whatever circumstance, we are only here because of their bravery. All of my fathers and many of my family have served in the Armed Forces and we honor them here today.

Nicky Hilton — 2022

Nicky rang in the weekend the right way, as she revealed in her Instagram carousel post. Based on her pictures, it seems she enjoyed a barbecue with loved ones and enjoyed some time outside to soak up that summer weather.