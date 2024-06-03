Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘Megan’

Megan Thee Stallion is getting everybody ready for a “Hot Girl Summer.” The rapper, 29, announced that her new record, simply titled Megan, is coming very soon. Fans have been eager for Megan to drop a new record for two years, since her last album Traumazine came out back in 2022.

The record also comes as Megan is in the midst of her “Hot Girl Summer” world tour with GloRilla opening. While the tour will wrap up after the album comes out, it’s not clear if she’ll be shaking up the setlist and adding any new songs from the record into her lineup. Hollywood Life has all of the details about the upcoming record here!

When Does ‘Megan’ Come Out?

Megan announced that her self-titled record will be coming out on June 28 in a short Instagram post on Sunday, June 2. She simply posted the album artwork and the announcement, with the message “SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!!”

The album artwork features Megan in what looks like a lab. She’s popping out of a cocoon with butterfly wings seen on the outside shell of the chrysalis. An illustration of her hanging out of the bottom topless can be seen. The room appears to be some sort of futuristic lab with a large tree in it. There’s also a large “M” design interwoven into the album.

What Songs Will Be on ‘Megan’?

Megan didn’t release a tracklist for her album, but she has released a handful of singles between 2023 and this year that appear thematic. Her songs “Cobra”, “Hiss”, and “Boa” all have a snake theme going for them. She’s also dropped the songs “Bongos” with Cardi B, “Not My Fault” with Renee Rapp, and the single “P***y Don’t Lie” from the Netflix animated series Big Mouth.

Will ‘Megan’ Have Guests?

It’s unclear if Megan has any special guests dropping verses or being featured alongside Megan, but she’s appeared alongside a number of artists for different songs since the release of Traumazine. In addition to the collaborations listed above, Megan also recruited metal stars Spiritbox for a remix of “Cobra,” and she appeared on a remix of GloRilla’s “Wanna Be.”

What Will ‘Megan’ Sound Like?

It’s not clear what exactly Megan will sound like, but if it’s anything like “Boa”, “Hiss” or “Cobra,” it’s clear that Megan is going to continue to show her dexterity as a rapper, alongside catchy beats with plenty of bangers for summer. She may also be incorporating some new genre in, if the metalcore remix of “Cobra” is any indication of further experimentation.

insert