Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottest Savage X Fenty Looks: Black Lingerie & More

Megan Thee Stallion looked absolutely flawless in the latest ensemble that she fashioned for Savage X Fenty! Check out the rapper rocking the new look and see more of her best collaborations with the brand!

No one is doing it like Megan Thee Stallion. From her hot music, to the epic way she has been using her platform, and even her phenomenal, unique fashion sense, the 25-year-old rapper continues to impress her fans and silence haters over and over again. With such a powerful persona, it’s no wonder that a brand like Savage X Fenty, created by the one and only Rihanna, would want to partner with the “Savage” rapper — and that’s just what they did!

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie line that Rihanna started as a way to include all body types and races into the world of sexy undergarments on a global scale, has been collaborating with Meg since May 2020. Across the brand’s official Instagram account, as well as Meg’s, are some of her best photos! See her latest and more collaborations with Savage X Fenty below.

Megan Rocks Black Lingerie

On October 30, Megan showed off Savage X Fenty’s latest threads. She sported a black lingerie set with white details, including garters! Megan also wore sheer white gloves and channeled her inner pin-up girl. With sparkling accoutrements on her neck and framing her eyes, Megan looked super cute in the look! “My bank roll thi thi THICK” she captioned the pic!

Megan Feeling Blue

Just after she was announced as the new ambassador for Savage X Fenty, Megan posed for this photo where she rocked a lacy blue set. Megan looked absolutely glamorous, with her long hair cascading in soft curls past her shoulders. She posed-up by a balcony and looked positively gorgeous. “Hot Girl Meg,” the brand captioned the photo along with a fire emoji.

Megan Goes Bold In Yellow

On May 21, Meg made her debut on the Savage X Fenty Instagram with this bold yellow look. The rapper looked truly incredible, posing along side a table in her canary yellow bustier. “Classy. Bougie. Ratchet. She a SAVAGE! How TF could we NOT partner with [Megan Thee Stallion]?!” Savage X Fenty captioned the image.

Megan In White

In July, Meg shared a series of photos that were so incredibly meaningful to the rapper. Posing-up in a lacy white ensemble, Megan showed her softer side, while behind the camera she was struggling through a difficult personal pitfall. Along with the photos featuring Meg in the white hot look, she also included a photo of a card sent to her by Rihanna and the “Fenty Corp gang,” which read, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way.” The card meant so much to Megan, who captioned the post, “Love y’all.”