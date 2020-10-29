Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Savage X Fenty Corset & Sheer Bodysuit After Diplo Dishes On Her New Album

Rihanna looked so fierce in a blue, sheer bodysuit from her own Savage X Fenty line, showing off the look after Diplo appeared on ‘WWHL’ to tease the details of her next album!

Rihanna showed off her “outfit of the day” in a new post to the official Savage X Fenty Instagram account on October 28. In the snap, Rihanna looked incredibly fierce, working a sapphire blue bodysuit that featured sheer panels on her legs as well as matching gloves and heels. The singer also added a corset around her torso, adding a bit of flare to the fabulous outfit.

The “Needed Me” songstress, 32, styled her hair with total old Hollywood glamour, and her makeup completely complimented the look. She sported a dramatic smokey eye with a bold red lip. Rihanna struck a powerful pose in the photo and looked like a true fashionista. The caption to the post featured the hashtag “outfit of the day,” along with “Xtra AF!”

Fans were totally obsessed with Rihanna’s look, leaving a string of adoring comments on the post. Though Rihanna’s long time admirers totally fawned over the singer’s outfit, there’s one thing that has remained on their minds for years — Rihanna’s next album! Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, but she’s been teasing new music to her fans for some time.

The singer has shared images from her studio sessions, but not one single or track has yet to be released. Fortunately, one of Rihanna’s peers in the music industry did share some intel on her next album. During his October 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Diplo teased when Rihanna would be releasing her long awaited album — sort of.

“I think that she’ll put the record out when she’s really ready,” the international DJ, 41, shared with a fan, after confessing that he had spent time with Rihanna in an LA studio. “But in the meantime, she’s doing so much with Fenty and the Fenty show was so amazing and just, kind of exploding and taking over that world of what was lingerie and makeup. She’s just, I don’t think music is her priority, I think she’s doing something else that makes her feel great and creative,” he revealed.

Although fans are brimming with excitement at the thought of new music from Rihanna, we know they’ve also loved seeing her conquer the world of fashion. Whether it’s music or showing off some fierce new threads, we cannot wait to see what Rihanna shares with her legions of fans next!