Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Skintight Bodysuit 2 Days After Tory Lanez Is Charged In Her Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion brought one of her fiercest looks yet to Cardi B’s wild 28th birthday bash in Las Vegas. She wore a sheer black catsuit that hugged her famous curves.

Hot Girl Autumn! After a week that saw rapper Tory Lanez charged with assault for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion at a July 2020 house party, the 25-year-old got a respite from the drama in Las Vegas. The rapper was there to celebrate her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B‘s 28th birthday festivities, and her outfit did not disappoint. Meg wore a black satin bra and thong underwear, but covered her skin with a black sheer full-length bodysuit. She knew how great she looked, captioning the photos of her outfit, “Real mf hot girl sh*t.”

Megan showed off her incredible curves in the sexy outfit, and shared several photos to her Instagram account on Oct. 11 after enjoying Cardi’s festivities the night before. She gave some serious posing action by flaunting her figure from the front, side and back views. Meg’s makeup was done in full-glam, and she wore her hair in an ultra-long high pony.

The Houston native was also dripping in serious ice. She shared several photos in the car ride to Cardi’s party that she had on several large diamond bracelets, a diamond watch, long diamond drop earrings and several diamond rings. She proudly displayed her bling, along with a killer manicure featuring extra long pink acrylics. Meg captioned the photo, On thee way” to Cardi’s bash.

Partying in Vegas with Cardi and their pals was a great way for Megan to get her mind off the ongoing drama surrounding Tory allegedly shooting her in the feet after a July 12, 2020 Hollywood Hills pool party. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey‘s office announced on Oct. 8 that Tory — real name Daystar Peterson — had been “charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.” He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges.

Megan ended up hospitalized and needing surgery after Tory allegedly shot at her while leaving the party, hitting her in the feet. After neighbors reported hearing gunfire, the SUV they were riding in was soon pulled over by LAPD officers. Megan was found to be bleeding from both of her feet, and rushed to the hospital. Tory was placed under arrest was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which is considered a felony. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges related to Megan’s alleged assault on Oct. 13. “[Time] will [tell] … and the truth will come to the light,” Tory wrote on Twitter in an Oct. 9 post, adding, “a charge is not a conviction.”