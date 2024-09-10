Megan Maroney ‘Am I Okay’ Tour: Dates, Locations and More

Image Credit: WireImage

Megan Moroney is hitting the road for her “Am I Okay?” Tour, spanning 25 nights and stopping at several of her “bucket list venues,” as she mentioned in an Instagram post. The tour, named after her second album released earlier this year, features 14 songs that showcase her unique take on country music.

The 26-year-old singer announced the tour on Tuesday, September 10, stating, “it’s going to be a very blue very magical year on the road. I’m already counting down the days until i get to see your faces & all of your ‘homemade tshirts & homemade signs’ :,) i know i’ve said it a lot but thank you for making all of my dreams come true – just over the mooooooon that i get to do this.” This tour follows a series of shows in Europe between September and November, after which she will return to the U.S. for additional concerts.

As she and her fans eagerly await the start of the tour, HollywoodLife has compiled all the details you need to know about the upcoming 2025 tour.

Tour Dates

3/20/25- Montreal, QC– MTELUS

3/21/25- Toronto, ON– HISTORY

3/22/25- Toronto, ON– HISTORY

3/26/25- New York City, NY– Radio City Music Hall

4/3/25- Huntsville, AL– The Orion Amphitheater

4/4/25- Athens, GA– Akins Ford Arena

4/9/25- Nashville, TN– The Pinnacle

4/10/25- Nashville, TN– The Pinnacle

4/11/25- Knoxville, TN– Knoxville Civic Coliseum

4/24/25- Fishers, IN– Fishers Event Center

4/25/25- St. Louis, MO– The Factory

4/26/25- Bentonville, AR– The Momentary

5/2/25- Houston, TX– 713 Music Hall

5/15/25- Minneapolis, MN– The Armory

5/16/25- Omaha, NE– The Astro Amphitheater

5/17/25- Oklahoma City, OK– The Criterion

5/22/25- Washington, DC– The Anthem

5/24/25- Uncasville, CT– Mohegan Sun Arena

6/13/25- Richmond, VA– Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

6/14/25- Cleveland, OH– Jacobs Pavilion

6/20/25- Pittsburg, PA– Stage AE Outdoors

7/17/25- Milwaukee, WI– Eagles Ballroom

7/19/25- Buffalo, NY– Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

8/1/25- Boston, MA– Roadrunner

8/2/25- Boston, MA– Roadrunner

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, September 12, at 10:00 a.m. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, September 13, at 10:00 a.m., with VIP upgrades becoming available on Monday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m.

How to Sign Up for Presale

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and Seated. To secure your tickets, sign up for the show you wish to attend on Megan Moroney’s website, where more details are provided.