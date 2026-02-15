Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Meet Christian Lee Hutson

Image Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Maya Hawke and her new husband, Christian Lee Hutson, picked the perfect day for a wedding: Valentine’s Day! The couple tied the knot on February 14, 2026, in New York City, and several of Maya’s Stranger Things co-stars attended their nuptials. She and Christian have been together since at least 2023, and while they’ve kept their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part, Maya has spoken about her love in a handful of interviews.

During a 2024 episode of The Zach Sang Show, Maya recalled falling in love with Christian. She encouraged others to “date your friends,” since she and Christian — a fellow singer-songwriter — developed a connection through friendship.

“I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya gushed. “They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people. They really know you as a person who has feelings … not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of [the] perfect girlfriend onto. It’s the best to feel seen in that way.”

Below, get to know more about Maya’s husband, Christian.

Christian Lee Hutson Is a Musician & Singer

Christian is an established musician and singer-songwriter. He has released multiple albums throughout his career so far: Beginners, Quitters and Paradise Pop. Christian is also credited as a co-writer and co-performer on songs with several artists, including Marshall Vore, Whitmer Thomas, Conor Oberst and Ethan Gruska.

In fact, Christian has collaborated with Maya on music. The two have bonded over their shared love of music, after all.

Christian Lee Hutson Is From Kansas

Christian was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but he and his family moved to Los Angeles, California, when he was 5.

Christian Lee Hutson Is 35

Born on November 5, 1990, Christian is currently 35.