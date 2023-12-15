Maury Povich’s Kids: Meet the Iconic TV Host’s 3 Children

Image Credit: Kobal/Shutterstock

Maury Povich, you are the father! The iconic talk show host is no stranger to telling people about their paternity to babies, but some fans may not know that Maury, 84, is a dad himself. The iconic TV host has three grown-up children of his own from his two marriages.

The talk show host has two daughters from his first marriage and an adopted son from his marriage to Connie Chung. Maury and Connie are both iconic TV personalities with many years working in news between the two of them. Maury and Connie are both set to appear at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, December 15. Maury is set to present the Gold and Silver Circle honorees, while Connie will present the in-memoriam segment.

Before Maury and his wife’s appearance at the Daytime Emmys, get to know the iconic talk show host’s three children here.

Susan Anne Povich

Maury was married to his first wife Phyllis Minkoff from 1962 to 1979. The pair welcomed their daughter Susan Anne in 1964. For the most part, his daughter has maintained her privacy, but she did get married to her husband Ralph Winthrop Gorham in May 1998, per The New York Times. In her wedding announcement, it was revealed that she became a lawyer after studying at Harvard. She did her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Amy Joyce Povich

Maury and Phyllis’ other daughter is Amy Joyce Povich. Like her dad, she did pursue a career in front of the camera, but she went into a different entertainment field. She is an actress, who has appeared in movies like Transamerica and Labor Pains. She’s also had one-off appearances in episodes of Law and Order and Sex and the City, according to her IMDb page.

Amy got married in 1994 at Maury’s home to Dr. David Agus, per The New York Times. Her wedding announcement noted that she studied at Connecticut College before going to Yale to get her Master’s degree in acting. Her husband is a doctor and writer, who occasionally contributes to CBS. He also wrote the New York Times bestseller The End of Illness.

Matthew Jay Povich

After Phyllis and Maury split, he got married to Connie in 1984. In 1995, the pair adopted their only child together Matthew Jay Povich. The pair announced their exciting news in a statement. “We are happy to confirm that after a long period of waiting, we have adopted a boy, Matthew Jay Povich,” they said, per The Chicago Tribune. Now all grown-up, Matthew is an associate professor of physics and astronomy at California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, according to Oprah Daily.