Who Is Matthew Lillard’s Character in Prime Video’s ‘Cross’ Series?

Image Credit: Ian Watson/Prime

Prime Video’s Cross series is coming back for season 2! Starring original cast members, Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Ryan Eggold and several others, the show has added one recognizable new face to its second season: Matthew Lillard. Known as one of the most prominent scream kings of the horror genre, the actor plays billionaire Lance Durand, who gets involved in a high-stakes case after receiving a death threat.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details on season 2 of Cross and Lillard’s character.

How to Watch All Episodes of Cross

All episodes from season 1 of Cross are available to stream on Prime Video. The first three episodes of season 2 will premiere on February 11.

Who Does Matthew Lillard Play in Cross? About His Character

Matthew plays the role of Lance Durand. Described by the streamer as a “billionaire business titan,” Durand calls the FBI for protection after he receives a death threat, linking him to the murder of another billionaire. Detective Alex Cross (Hodge) and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Tal) unite for a joint mission to protect Durand and hunt down the killer.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Matthew explained what drew him to the show and his character.

“Lance Durand was pretty easy [to adapt to], and I think that starts with the script,” the Descendants actor said. “What attracted me [to the show and character] was a screen test. It wasn’t auditioning. [Although,] I audition all the time, it was a screen test. … For me, what drew me in was the fact that I was really scared to go back into that.”

Matthew pointed out that confronting something, especially as an artist, that you’re nervous about or scared of, you should run toward it. And so … I worked really hard on it.”

However, at the time of his screen test, Matthew “had no idea what Cross” even was, he told Hollywood Life. After all, “the trailer hadn’t even dropped by the time we finished by the time we finished season 2,” he noted. “So, I walked into a world, I didn’t know any of the script, I barely knew anything about the character.”

What Is Cross About?

Season 1 of Cross introduced viewers to brilliant homicide detective, forensic psychologist and devoted father Alex Cross (Hodge), who is obsessed with delving into the minds of killers and their victims as he works to bring the perpetrators to justice in the end.