‘The Bachelor’: Relive Matt’s Hottest PDA Moments With The Women Of Season 25

As Matt James prepares to embark on fantasy suite dates with his final three women on ‘The Bachelor,’ take a look back at some of his other PDA moments this season!

There are just three women left on this season of The Bachelor, and during the March 8 episode, the ladies — Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs — will have the chance to go in the fantasy suite with Matt James. While this will be their first opportunity to really be intimate with the Bachelor, this season has had no shortage of PDA thus far. Matt has indulged in PG kissing, hand holding and more with various women on the show all season long!

Michelle Young

From the moment Matt met Michelle, he was instantly connected to her. Michelle arrived late to the show along with four other women, but it didn’t stop Matt from keeping her around to the final three. The connection between Matt and Michelle was intensified on their hometown date, and they proved it by indulging in a steamy kiss before heading to meet her family. Michelle introduced Matt to the students she teaches via video chat, and he was so impressed to see her in her natural element, he just couldn’t help but plant a kiss on her mouth!

Rachael Kirkconnell

So far, Rachael is the only woman who Matt has admitted to “falling in love with.” While she became the subject of major controversy after filming ended, she was definitely one of Matt’s favorite ladies while taping the show. Matt chose Rachael to go on a shopping spree during a one-on-one date, and he was the ultimate proud boyfriend as he looked on. At one point, he even came up behind Rachael and wrapped his arms around her waist as she checked out one of her outfits in the mirror.

Bri Springs

Matt gave Bri the very first one-on-one date of the season, so he was clearly interested in her from the get-go. They connected over being raised by single mothers, and the relationship flourished from there. On Bri’s hometown date, she was so excited to see Matt, that she ran and jumped into his arms. Matt held Bri close when she wrapped her legs around his waist, and they both had huge smiles on their faces as they celebrated reuniting.

There are plenty of more PDA moments on this season of The Bachelor, though. Check out the gallery above to see Matt getting hot and heavy with his ladies.