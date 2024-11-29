Matt Eberflus’ Family: Meet His Wife Kelly & Their Daughters

Image Credit: Getty Images

Matt Eberflus is recognized for his NFL coaching career, but he’s also a husband and a father. The now-former Chicago Bears coach has kept his personal life away from the public eye. However, his wife previously opened up about their love story and current life raising their two kids.

Learn all about Matt’s wife and daughters, below.

Matt Eberflus’ Wife, Kelly

Matt is married to his wife, Kelly Eberflus. According to multiple outlets, the couple met while in college at the University of Toledo, where Matt played football for the school’s team. He was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2004.

While speaking with Matt’s former team, the Indianapolis Colts, in 2019, Kelly acknowledged that she comes from a football family, and therefore, knew about that world before falling in love with her husband.

“I grew up on the football field. It’s really all I know,” Kelly explained. “My grandfather played in the NFL and coached. My dad played college football and coached high school football for years. I literally grew up going to his camps in the summer, sitting on the field and going up in the old wooden press boxes.”

Kelly then opened up about meeting Matt, which was around the time he got into coaching rather than staying on the field.

“When I first met Matt, he didn’t want to get into coaching,” Kelly pointed out. “It wasn’t what he went to school for, but he didn’t red shirt, so he had another year left. He was a student assistant and loved it. He was a graduate assistant one year and then Gary Pinkel, who was the coach at Toledo, hired him full time.”

Matt served as a student assistant coach for Toledo in 1992, then worked as a graduate assistant in 1993. From 1994 to 1995, he was Toledo’s recruiting coordinator and the outside linebackers’ coach. Afterward, he moved up to working as the outside linebackers’ coach from 1996 to 1998. From 1999 to 2000, Matt worked as the defensive backs coach for Toledo until he left to pursue a career with the NFL.

“When he was young in coaching, he had to learn how to treat the wins and the losses the same,” Kelly said about her husband’s college coaching days. “I remember saying to him one time, ‘You better figure this out before we have kids.'”

Matt’s Daughters

Matt and Kelly share two daughters together. According to several outlets, their children’s names are Grace and Giada.

During Kelly’s 2019 interview with the Colts, she recalled how her and Matt’s daughters grew up watching their dad work as a major-league coach.

“He would come home from a game, and the girls would dress him up and play pretty, pretty princess,” Kelly revealed. “It was a great balance.” She then joked that people would ask the spouses “Are you guys trying for a boy? Don’t you want a boy?” and their answer was, “No. He has boys. He’s got more testosterone than he needs.”