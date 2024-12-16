Masayoshi Son’s Net Worth: How Much Money the SoftBank CEO Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Masayoshi Son, the CEO of the Japanese multinational investment company SoftBank, has pledged a hefty investment deal with Donald Trump for the U.S. On December 16, 2024, the two jointly announced Son’s SoftBank will invest $100 billion into artificial intelligence and infrastructure-related projects.

“My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” Son said while standing beside Trump, according to CNBC. “President Trump is a double down president. I’m going to have to double down.”

The outlet further reported that Son and Trump made a similar pledge of $50 billion after the 2016 election. At the time, the goal was to create 50,000 jobs for the American economy, according to CNBC.

During their announcement, Trump added that Son was “doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election.”

“This historic investment is a monumental demonstration confidence in America’s future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of tomorrow are being created and grown right here in the USA,” Trump added.

Find out where Son and SoftBank’s net worth stands today.

Who Is Masayoshi Son?

Son is a Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur who is the founder, chairman and CEO of SoftBank. In 2024, Forbes listed him on its “World’s Billionaires” list.

Son founded the investment group in 1981 when he was 24 years old, according to several outlets.

What Is Masayoshi Son’s Net Worth?

Son has a net worth of $32.7 billion as of 2024, according to Forbes. During the dot com crash, Son reportedly lost about $70 billion of his entire $78 billion fortune.

What Is SoftBank’s Net Worth Now?

Per Forbes, SoftBank Group reported a $1.7 billion loosen March 2024, which was down from about $7 billion from the year prior.

SoftBank has a market cap of $88.4 billion as of 2024, according to Stock Analysis.