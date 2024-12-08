‘Mary’: The Netflix Movie Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

Image Credit: Christopher Raphael/Netflix

As the winter holidays approach, history buffs tend to rewatch some of their favorite classics about the story of Jesus Christ. This year, Netflix introduces us to a new film that focuses on Mary — a.k.a the “Blessed Virgin Mary” or Mary of Nazareth — who gives birth to Jesus, known as “The Messiah.” 2024’s Mary retells the tale through a fresher lens to modern audiences.

Hollywood Life has gathered all the details about the new Mary movie, below.

What Is the Mary 2024 Movie About?

Per Tudum by Netflix, Mary is told through the eyes of the titular character in a “coming-of-age biblical epic [which] tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus.”

“Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding,” Tudum by Netflix adds about the film’s plot. “When King Herod orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph go on the run — bound by faith and driven by courage — to save his life at all costs.”

As most biblical scholars recall, Mary and Jospeh initially flee to Bethlehem, where she gives birth to Jesus. King Herod orders a widespread massacre of all male children under the age of 2 years old after hearing that the “Messiah” is born. Mary and Joseph manage to escape to Egypt with Jesus.

How to Watch the Mary Movie

Viewers can stream Mary on Netflix now.

Mary Movie Release Date

Mary was released to Netflix on December 6, 2024.

Who Is in the Mary 2024 Cast?

The cast of Mary features actress Noa Cohen in the titular role and actor Ido Tako as Joseph. Anthony Hopkins plays King Herod, who hunts Mary and Jesus down in the story.

Mila Harris plays the younger version of Mary. The rest of the cast includes Stephanie Nur as Salome, Susan Brown as Anna the Prophetess, Ori Pfeffer as Joachim, Eamon Farren as Satan and several more.