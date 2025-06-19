Mark Walter’s Net Worth: How Much Money the New Lakers Owner Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dodgers owner Mark Walter just added another iconic team to his portfolio: the Los Angeles Lakers. The billionaire businessman and investor is no stranger to major league franchises, having already played a key role in reshaping the Dodgers. Now, his latest move into the NBA is turning heads.

“Mark Walter is entering into an agreement to acquire additional interests in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, of which he has been a stakeholder since 2021,” a spokesperson told The Athletic.

While the sale isn’t yet finalized, here’s what to know about Walter, his net worth, and more below.

Who Is Mark Walter?

Walter, 65, is an American investor and sports entrepreneur, best known as CEO and chairman of Guggenheim Partners (now TWG Global). He’s a major force in professional sports ownership, holding key roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA’s Sparks, Chelsea FC, and Andretti Global—now bolstered by leading the new era of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What’s Mark Walter’s Net Worth?

Walter’s net worth is an estimated $6.1 billion, according to Forbes.

How Much Are the Lakers Worth Now?

Following the latest sale, the Lakers are valued at approximately $10 billion, making the team the most expensive U.S. sports franchise ever in terms of sale price. In October 2024, Forbes ranked the Lakers as the third-most valuable NBA team, with a valuation of $7.1 billion.

How Much Did Mark Walter Pay to Buy the Lakers?

The pending sale was first reported by ESPN in June 2025 and is considered a record-breaking deal. Walter is acquiring a majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers in a transaction valued at $10 billion. He previously owned roughly 20% of the team since 2021, which granted him first-refusal rights on future sales, ultimately paving the way for this blockbuster deal.

NBA legend Magic Johnson praised the move on social media, writing, “Laker fans should be ecstatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark — he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike — they are competitive people, have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for Lakers fans all over the world!!”