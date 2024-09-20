Mark Robinson: Is He Dropping Out of the North Carolina Gubernatorial Race?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The North Carolina gubernatorial race is making headlines because of a report involving Mark Robinson. Though the Republican nominee has denied rumors that he’s dropping out of the race, voters are still unsure. With a history of socially conservative rhetoric, the report about Robinson shocked many of his supporters due to the content of the alleged posts he made more than a decade ago.

What Did Mark Robinson Do?

According to CNN, Robinson posted multiple graphic sexual and racist comments on a porn website called “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012. The outlet reported that he went by the username “minisoldr” on the platform. Robinson denied ever sharing the comments to the site.

“This is not us. These are not our words,” Robinson said in response to the report. “And this is not anything that is characteristic of me. … I’m not going to get into the minutia of how somebody manufactured this, these salacious tabloid lies.”

The outlet reported that Robinson previously called himself a “black NAZI” on the porn website, and he allegedly noted that he wasn’t against slavery.

“Slavery is not bad,” Robinson allegedly wrote, per CNN. “Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it [slavery] back. I would certainly buy a few.”

I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign: #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/RtteVUiozr — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) September 19, 2024

The outlet additionally reported that Robinson detailed a memory of when he was 14 years old and was “peeping” on women in gym showers.

“I came to a spot that was a dead end but had two big vent covers over it!” he allegedly wrote on Nude Africa. “It just so happened it overlooked the showers! I sat there for about an hour and watched as several girls came in and showered. … I went peeping again the next morning, but after that, I went back the ladder was locked! So those two times where [sic] the only times I got to do it! Ahhhhh memories!!!!”

Furthermore, Robinson allegedly claimed he liked to watch transgender pornography.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn! That’s f**king hot!” he allegedly wrote. “It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

Is Mark Robinson Dropping out of the Race?

Despite the controversial report about him, Robinson is not planning on dropping out of the gubernatorial race. Per The Guardian, he said, “We’re not going to let them do that. We are staying in this race. We’re in it to win it.”

Who Is Running in the North Carolina Gubernatorial Race?

Aside from Robinson, Josh Stein,Wayne Turner and Mike Ross are running in this year’s race in North Carolina.