Marianne Faithfull’s Health History Before Her Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Marianne Faithfull, the late singer and actress best known for her 1960s single “As Tears Go By,” died on January 30, 2025. She was 78 years old. As fans paid tribute to Faithfull, many wondered what her cause of death was since the news came as a shock. However, in the years leading up to her death, Faithfull had opened up about battling multiple health issues, from emphysema to breast cancer.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family,” a statement from Faithfull’s spokesperson said, according to BBC. “She will be dearly missed.”

Learn more about Faithfull’s health and how she died below.

Marianne Faithfull’s Health History

Throughout her life, Faithfull battled several health issues: bulimia, breast cancer, emphysema from smoking and pneumonia that resulted from COVID-19, according to BBC. The outlet reported that the U.K. native was hospitalized for 22 days after catching COVID in 2020.

Throughout the 2000s, Faithfull opened up in her memoir, Memories, Dreams and Reflections, about battling hepatitis C. In 2014, the British artist reportedly broke her hip, then later suffered from an infection at the prosthesis.

During a previous interview with The Guardian, Faithfull got candid about her past drug usage.

“I must have given up then or I wouldn’t have got into heroin,” she admitted. “It’s like wanting to kill yourself but I didn’t manage to. I realized that I couldn’t get out of it that easily. And if I didn’t do anything good my life would have been nothing to me. So, I got myself back.”

Marianne Faithfull’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Faithfull’s cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Was Marianne Faithfull Married?

Faithfull was married several times throughout her life. From 1965 to 1966, she was married to her first husband, John Dunbar. In 1979, she wed her second husband, Ben Brierly, and they divorced in 1986. From 1988 to 1991, Faithfull was married to her third husband, Giorgio Della Terza.

Perhaps Faithfull’s most famous relationship was with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger from the late 1960s to 1970.

Did Marianne Faithfull Have Children?

Yes, Faithfull was a mother to one son named Nicholas. Before she gave birth to her child, the Three Sisters actress experienced multiple miscarriages and abortions.

During a previous interview with The Guardian, Faithfull opened up about how she skyrocketed to stardom. Without holding back, she told the publication, “To be frank, I always knew I was something quite extraordinary. It was as if I had a lot of potential but would never fulfill it. I blew it on purpose or had no confidence.”

However, she still underwent a few setbacks in show business. Faithfull admitted to the outlet that she had “felt terrible manufactured” at times when it came to her public image.