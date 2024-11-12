Is Marco Rubio Trump’s New Secretary of State?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the 2024 presidential election, which resulted in a victory for former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance, the president-elect has already begun appointing politicians to key roles in the Senate and cabinet positions. Among those making headlines is Marco Rubio, a potential nominee for Secretary of State.

Marco Rubio, 53, is a prominent member of the Republican Party, the same party as Trump. Speculation about his selection has fueled interest and debate. To provide more context about Rubio, who may soon assume a pivotal role in foreign policy, here’s an overview of his background.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio was born on May 28, 1971, in Miami, Florida. He has represented Florida as a U.S. Senator since 2011. Beyond his work as a politician, Rubio is also a dedicated family man. He is married to Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, and together they have four children: Daniella, Dominick, Amanda, and Anthony. Over the years, Rubio has gained recognition for his stances on a range of issues, his legislative contributions, and his role within the Republican Party.

Is Marco Rubio the New Secretary of State?

As of now, Rubio’s appointment as Secretary of State is not confirmed. However, numerous reports suggest that Trump is strongly considering him for the position. According to ABC News, Trump spokesperson Mike Johnson hinted at possible cabinet picks by stating,“We have a really talented Republican Congress … Many of them can serve in important positions in the new administration. But President Trump fully understands, appreciates the math here and it’s just a numbers game.” He added, “You know, we believe we’re going to have a larger majority than we had last time.”

Johnson continued, “I don’t expect that we will have more members leaving, but I’ll leave that up to him.” If Rubio is selected, he would become a Latino Secretary of State, a choice given his history of support for Trump, including his participation in campaign rallies during the recent election.

Who is the Current Secretary of State Under Biden’s Administration?

Under President Joe Biden, the current Secretary of State is Antony Blinken, who was born on April 16, 1962.