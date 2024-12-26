Manmohan Singh’s Cause of Death: How the Late Former Indian Prime Minister Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former prime minister, died on December 26, 2024. He was 92 years old. Widely regarded as one of India’s most successful leaders, Singh spearheaded the country’s economic advancements. After news of his death broke, India’s current Prime Minister Modi called Singh one of their “most distinguished leaders” who left “a strong imprint on [their] economic policy over the years.”

“As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” a statement from Modi read, per the Associated Press.

Learn more about Singh, his education, political career and death, below.

Who Was Dr. Manmohan Singh?

Singh was a politician and economist who was one of India’s longest-serving prime ministers in history, having served from 2004 to 2014. He was also the first Sikh PM of India. During his time as India’s PM, Singh met with some of the world’s leaders, including two U.S. president Barack Obama and Germany’s former chancellor Angela Merkel.

During Singh’s time as PM, he led India’s economic reform program. Though this was a strong feat, Singh was criticized for alleged corruption over the 2010 Commonwealth Games. His premiership ended in 2014.

Before he rose to prominence in the political world, Singh earned his bachelors and masters degrees at Panjab University, then attended St John’s College, Cambridge and Nuffield College, Oxford.

Manmohan Singh’s Cause of Death

Singh was being treated by doctors for “age-related medical conditions,” New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science revealed in a statement, according to the Associated Press. Following a “sudden loss of consciousness at home,” the hospital explained that “resuscitative measures were started immediately at home.”

After Singh was brought to the medical facility at 8:06 p.m. local time, the hospital declared that the late politician “could not be revived” despite “all efforts,” and he was “declared dead at 9:51 p.m” local time, according to the AP.

Was Manmohan Singh Married?

Singh married his wife, Gursharan Kaur, in 1958. She is a professor and an author who mostly remained out of the spotlight during her late husband’s premiership.

Does Manmohan Singh Have Children?

Singh and his wife shared children together: daughters Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh.